The report titled Global POS Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global POS Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global POS Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global POS Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global POS Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The POS Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the POS Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global POS Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global POS Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global POS Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global POS Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global POS Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ingenico, Verifone, NCR, Pax Technology, NPT, NEWPOS, NEXGO, Centerm, Castles Tech, CyberNet, Bitel, SZZT

Market Segmentation by Product: Wireless POS Equipment

Mobile POS Device

Fixed POS Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Retail

Hotel and Catering

Others



The POS Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global POS Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global POS Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the POS Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in POS Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global POS Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global POS Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global POS Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 POS Hardware Market Overview

1.1 POS Hardware Product Overview

1.2 POS Hardware Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wireless POS Equipment

1.2.2 Mobile POS Device

1.2.3 Fixed POS Device

1.3 Global POS Hardware Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global POS Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global POS Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global POS Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global POS Hardware Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by POS Hardware Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by POS Hardware Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players POS Hardware Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers POS Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 POS Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 POS Hardware Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by POS Hardware Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in POS Hardware as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into POS Hardware Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers POS Hardware Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 POS Hardware Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global POS Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global POS Hardware Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global POS Hardware Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global POS Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global POS Hardware Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global POS Hardware by Application

4.1 POS Hardware Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Hotel and Catering

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global POS Hardware Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global POS Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global POS Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global POS Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global POS Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America POS Hardware by Country

5.1 North America POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe POS Hardware by Country

6.1 Europe POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific POS Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America POS Hardware by Country

8.1 Latin America POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa POS Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in POS Hardware Business

10.1 Ingenico

10.1.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ingenico Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ingenico POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ingenico POS Hardware Products Offered

10.1.5 Ingenico Recent Development

10.2 Verifone

10.2.1 Verifone Corporation Information

10.2.2 Verifone Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Verifone POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ingenico POS Hardware Products Offered

10.2.5 Verifone Recent Development

10.3 NCR

10.3.1 NCR Corporation Information

10.3.2 NCR Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NCR POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NCR POS Hardware Products Offered

10.3.5 NCR Recent Development

10.4 Pax Technology

10.4.1 Pax Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pax Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Pax Technology POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Pax Technology POS Hardware Products Offered

10.4.5 Pax Technology Recent Development

10.5 NPT

10.5.1 NPT Corporation Information

10.5.2 NPT Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NPT POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 NPT POS Hardware Products Offered

10.5.5 NPT Recent Development

10.6 NEWPOS

10.6.1 NEWPOS Corporation Information

10.6.2 NEWPOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NEWPOS POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NEWPOS POS Hardware Products Offered

10.6.5 NEWPOS Recent Development

10.7 NEXGO

10.7.1 NEXGO Corporation Information

10.7.2 NEXGO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 NEXGO POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 NEXGO POS Hardware Products Offered

10.7.5 NEXGO Recent Development

10.8 Centerm

10.8.1 Centerm Corporation Information

10.8.2 Centerm Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Centerm POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Centerm POS Hardware Products Offered

10.8.5 Centerm Recent Development

10.9 Castles Tech

10.9.1 Castles Tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Castles Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Castles Tech POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Castles Tech POS Hardware Products Offered

10.9.5 Castles Tech Recent Development

10.10 CyberNet

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 POS Hardware Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CyberNet POS Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CyberNet Recent Development

10.11 Bitel

10.11.1 Bitel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bitel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bitel POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bitel POS Hardware Products Offered

10.11.5 Bitel Recent Development

10.12 SZZT

10.12.1 SZZT Corporation Information

10.12.2 SZZT Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SZZT POS Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SZZT POS Hardware Products Offered

10.12.5 SZZT Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 POS Hardware Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 POS Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 POS Hardware Distributors

12.3 POS Hardware Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”