Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is fast-growing lung cancer. It usually starts in the bronchi (center of the chest). Though the cancer cells are small, but they grow aggressively and create large tumors. These kinds of tumors often metastasize quickly to other parts of the body. SCLC has two stages such as; limited-stage and extensive-stage. The primary goal of staging in Small Cell Lung Cancer is to determine whether cancer has spread or not.

There are several risk factors that can lead to the development of SCLC. The primary risk factor of SCLC is tobacco use; almost all affected individuals smoke or have a history of smoking. In addition to this, the symptoms can vary from one person to another, and there are rarely any symptoms early in the course of the disease. The diagnosis of SCLC is based upon the identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, and a variety of specialized tests

DelveInsight’s ‘Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Total incident cases of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) in the 7MM were assessed to be 85,540 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.

Among the 7MM, most incident cases of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) were recorded in the United States.

In 2017, a more number of males were affected by the disease, i.e., 55% of the SCLC cases in the 7MM, in comparison to the females. However, the incidence gap between males and females has narrowed over the past three decades.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Small Cell Lung Cancer, followed by the United Kingdom and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases of SCLC in 2017. Furthermore, Japan accounts for 21% of the 7MM patient population of SCLC.

Delveinsight’s Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) patient population .

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) report provides a detailed overview explaining Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology Report

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) population by its epidemiology.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Disease Background and Overview Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Patient Journey Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Epidemiology and Patient Population Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

