Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency is frequently an unrecognized consequence of benign and malignant pancreatic disease, leading to various consequences such as abdominal discomfort, steatorrhea, malnutrition, sarcopenia, osteoporosis, weight loss, reduced quality of life, and diminished survival. Despite these rather severe outcomes, the diagnosis and management of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is suboptimal, which underscores the importance of awareness in high-risk patients, appropriate use of diagnostic testing, and understanding of treatment goals and strategies. However, current literature suggests that patients who are at high risk of developing Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) do not undergo testing or are not treated with adequate dosages.



DelveInsight's 'Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to a study titled “Epidemiology of pancreatic diseases in Lunenburg County. A study in a defined German population” conducted by Lankisch PG et al., the estimated prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in the defined German population is 6.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

in the defined German population is 6.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. As per the study conducted by Lin Y Tamakosh et al., titled “Nationwide epidemiological survey of chronic pancreatitis in Japan” the estimated prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in Japan is more than 25 cases per 100,000 with a higher rate in men compared to women.

A study conducted in 2005 by Dietrich Rothenbacher et al. represented a clear increase in Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) with age, from 6.0% in the 50-54 years age group to 15.5% in the 65-69 years age group, and 13.4% in the 70-75 years age group.

As per Delveinsight, among the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) patients, males show a higher proportion of prevalence of EPI as compared to females in the 7MM.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Epidemiology

Scope of the Report

Key Benefit of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Epidemiology Report

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Disease Background and Overview Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Patient Journey Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Epidemiology and Patient Population Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Market Insight

DelveInsight’s “Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EPI market size and share analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Pipeline Insights

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) market.

