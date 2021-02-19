The global workforce analytics market generated revenue of US$ 606.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,160.3 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period.

The study offers a thorough overview of the global market for workforce analytics. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall workforce analytics market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period are segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the workforce analytics market.

The workforce analytics market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global workforce analytics scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for workforce analytics.

Ask the Sample Report with Graphs & Charts @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/sample-request/612300

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the workforce analytics market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the workforce analytics market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry.

Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Solution

Services – Professional Services, Managed Services

Workforce Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

On- Premises

Cloud Based

Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Inquiry for Buying or Customization of the Report @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/enquiry/612300

Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Workforce Analytics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players of workforce analytics market are as follows:

ADP, LLC.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tableau Software

Cornerstone Ondemand

Workday, Inc.

Kronos Inc.

Visier Inc.

Workforce Software

Get more details with Post Covid-19 Updates on Workforce Analytics Market Research Report @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/612300-workforce-analytics-market-analysis-by-component-deployment-model-enterprise-size-and-industry-2020–2025

About Us:

Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on a Daily Basis. We are at KandJ Market Research inspired to help our clients grow by providing appropriate business insight with our huge market intelligence source.

Contact Us:

YASH GOSWAMI

KandJ Market Research

E-mail: [email protected]

(USA) : +1 661 636 6162 | (IND) : +91 932 580 2062

Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com