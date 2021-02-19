Fri. Feb 19th, 2021

Global Workforce Analytics Industry Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size & Deployment Model and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2025

The global workforce analytics market generated revenue of US$ 606.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,160.3 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period.

The study offers a thorough overview of the global market for workforce analytics. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall workforce analytics market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period are segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the workforce analytics market.

The workforce analytics market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global workforce analytics scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for workforce analytics.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the workforce analytics market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the workforce analytics market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and industry.

Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

  • Solution
  • Services – Professional Services, Managed Services

Workforce Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

  • On- Premises
  • Cloud Based

Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

 

Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Government and Public Sector
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Telecom and IT
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Others

Workforce Analytics Market, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

Some of the major players of workforce analytics market are as follows:

  • ADP, LLC.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Tableau Software
  • Cornerstone Ondemand
  • Workday, Inc.
  • Kronos Inc.
  • Visier Inc.
  • Workforce Software

