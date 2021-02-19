The global conversational AI market generated revenue of US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 12.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period.

The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on the global Conversational AI market. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the Conversational AI market. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global Conversational AI scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the Conversational AI market.

The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for conversational AI. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall conversational AI market and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the conversational AI market.

Conversational AI Market Major Key Player : Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Baidu, Inc., Conversica, Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the Conversational AI market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the Conversational AI market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of technology, component, and industry.

Global Conversational AI Market, by Component:

Platform

Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

Global Conversational AI Market, by Type:

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Chatbots

Global Conversational AI Market, by Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud based

Global Conversational AI Market, by Application:· Customer Support· Personal Assistant· Branding and Advertisement· Customer Engagement and Retention· Onboarding and Employee Engagement· Data Privacy and Compliance

Others

Global Conversational AI Market, by Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

Global Conversational AI Market, by Industries:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others

Conversational AI Market, by Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), Rest of the World

