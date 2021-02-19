Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global AIS Receivers market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global AIS Receivers market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global AIS Receivers market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of AIS Receivers Market are: Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav AIS Receivers

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global AIS Receivers market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global AIS Receivers market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global AIS Receivers market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global AIS Receivers Market by Type Segments:

, NMEA, Seatalk, USB, Others AIS Receivers

Global AIS Receivers Market by Application Segments:

, Commercial Ships, Ocean-going Vessels, Recreational Boats, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AIS Receivers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 NMEA

1.4.3 Seatalk

1.4.4 USB

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Ships

1.5.3 Ocean-going Vessels

1.5.4 Recreational Boats

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AIS Receivers Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AIS Receivers Industry

1.6.1.1 AIS Receivers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and AIS Receivers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for AIS Receivers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AIS Receivers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AIS Receivers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for AIS Receivers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AIS Receivers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIS Receivers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 AIS Receivers Production by Regions

4.1 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan AIS Receivers Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan AIS Receivers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan AIS Receivers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 AIS Receivers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AIS Receivers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America AIS Receivers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America AIS Receivers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AIS Receivers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AIS Receivers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Digital Yacht

8.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

8.1.2 Digital Yacht Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Digital Yacht Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Digital Yacht Product Description

8.1.5 Digital Yacht Recent Development

8.2 Comar Systems

8.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 Comar Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Comar Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Comar Systems Product Description

8.2.5 Comar Systems Recent Development

8.3 SIMRAD

8.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

8.3.2 SIMRAD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 SIMRAD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SIMRAD Product Description

8.3.5 SIMRAD Recent Development

8.4 Samyung ENC

8.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

8.4.2 Samyung ENC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Samyung ENC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Samyung ENC Product Description

8.4.5 Samyung ENC Recent Development

8.5 Nauticast

8.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nauticast Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Nauticast Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nauticast Product Description

8.5.5 Nauticast Recent Development

8.6 ACR Artex

8.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

8.6.2 ACR Artex Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ACR Artex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ACR Artex Product Description

8.6.5 ACR Artex Recent Development

8.7 Saab

8.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

8.7.2 Saab Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Saab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Saab Product Description

8.7.5 Saab Recent Development

8.8 Vesper Marine

8.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

8.8.2 Vesper Marine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Vesper Marine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Vesper Marine Product Description

8.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development

8.9 Kongsberg Group

8.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kongsberg Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Kongsberg Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Kongsberg Group Product Description

8.9.5 Kongsberg Group Recent Development

8.10 SRT Marine Systems

8.10.1 SRT Marine Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 SRT Marine Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 SRT Marine Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SRT Marine Systems Product Description

8.10.5 SRT Marine Systems Recent Development

8.11 Xinuo Information Technology

8.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

8.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology Product Description

8.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Development

8.12 MSM

8.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

8.12.2 MSM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 MSM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 MSM Product Description

8.12.5 MSM Recent Development

8.13 SRT

8.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

8.13.2 SRT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 SRT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 SRT Product Description

8.13.5 SRT Recent Development

8.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

8.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Product Description

8.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Development

8.15 CML Microsystems Plc

8.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

8.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc Product Description

8.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Development

8.16 Weatherdock AG

8.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

8.16.2 Weatherdock AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Weatherdock AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Weatherdock AG Product Description

8.16.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

8.17 ComNav

8.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

8.17.2 ComNav Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 ComNav Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ComNav Product Description

8.17.5 ComNav Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AIS Receivers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan

10 AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AIS Receivers Sales Channels

11.2.2 AIS Receivers Distributors

11.3 AIS Receivers Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global AIS Receivers Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

