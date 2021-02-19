After examining the Europe garbage bag market in detail, the analysts of Future Market Insights have published the key findings in a new report titled “Garbage Bag Market: Europe Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” for a forecasted period of 10 years. This report provides a comprehensive forecast and analysis of the Europe garbage bag market. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on consumption patterns in Europe. It includes drivers and restraints of the Europe garbage bag market and their impact on each country over the projected period. The report also comprises a study of current issues with end users and opportunities for garbage bag manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by material type and value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the Europe garbage bag market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and information on key market players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of garbage bag manufacturers by parameters such as operating margin, unique selling proposition, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, end user, size and country.

We have considered country-wise demand patterns while estimating the market for various end users in the Europe garbage bag market

Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of garbage bag by material type and the revenue is derived through country-wise pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the European region and individual country markets. The Europe garbage bag market has been analysed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional garbage bag manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of garbage bags in different countries in Europe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the Europe garbage bag market by country. Market numbers for the different segments based on material type, end user and size have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of individual country numbers. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of the study.

The market has been segmented as under:

By Material By End User By Size By Country Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Liner low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others Retail & Consumer

Institutional

Industrial 7-16 gallons

20-30 gallons

32-35 gallons

40-48 gallons

+55 gallons Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

BENELUX

Russia

Our unique research methodology

The forecast presented in this report on the Europe garbage bag market assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Europe garbage bag market will develop in the future. Given the volatile characteristics of the market, our expert analysts have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on adoption trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that given the ever-fluctuating nature of the European economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. The other key feature of our report is the analysis of all key market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Europe garbage bag market.

