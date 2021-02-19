The latest report compiled by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides key insight, segment-wise analysis, and forecast on the global gusseted bags market. The report titled ‘Gusseted Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 & Opportunity Assessment 2017-2026,’ also provides in-depth analysis on the factors playing an important role in the growth of the market. The objective of the report is to provide market dynamics including key trends, driving factors, opportunities for companies in the market, and challenges for both manufacturers and service providers. The gusseted bags market has been studied in detail and forecast on global and regional growth has also been provided including CAGR, year-on-year growth, revenue, market share, etc. The report also highlights key industry developments and technological advancements in the market.

The report includes an executive summary followed by the brief introduction of gusseted bags. The report also offers a 360-degree view of the market, along with the information on key industries and leading companies in the global gusseted bags market. The report also provides numbers based on the historical data as well as the forecast period. Both qualitative and quantitative data provided in the report is based on key parameters in the market.

Market segmentation is also provided in the report. The global gusseted bags market is segmented on the basis of bag type, material type, application, thickness, and region. This segment-wise analysis also offers country-wise forecast based on major parameters in the global gusseted bags market.

Market Taxonomy

Key trends in the report provide a clear picture how the market will perform in the coming years, latest developments, and new product launches. Along with the detailed description on the segments, the report also sheds light on the new technologies and techniques that are being used by various manufacturers. The report also provides detail on various factors that are anticipated to impact the market growth during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Bag Type

Side Gusseted

Bottom Gusseted

Material Type

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon

Biodegradable Plastics

Metal Foil

Application

Cofee & Tea Packaging

Bakery Product Packaging

Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging

Dry Processed F&B Packaging

Wet Processed F&B Packaging

Pet Food Packaging

Consumer Good Packaging

Other Industrial Applications

Thickness

< 2 Mil

2 – 5 Mil

> 5 Mil

Research Methodology

Both microeconomic and macroeconomic factors were considered to provide a forecast on the market. The global gusseted bags market size has been analysed through primary and secondary research. Revenue of all the leading players in the market was benchmarked to determine the market size. Market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and SWOT analysis are also done to give an idea on the current scenario in the market. The report provides profiles of the leading players in the market based on various parameters such as company and financial overview, product portfolio, and key developments. The report also includes various regulations impacting the growth of the market. Long-term and short-term strategies by the leading companies are also provided in the report.

The market is geographically segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).