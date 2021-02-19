Future Market Insights presents a detailed and a meticulously prepared report titled ‘Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’. This report tracks the global plastic caps and closures market and presents the forecast for this market for a period of 10 years. Caps and closures are components, techniques or devices that are used to seal or close a bottle, jar, tube, can or any other container. Generally, closures are made up of metal and/or plastic. The plastics material used in caps and closures are thermoplastics and thermosets.

Report Structure

In order to have an ease of understanding and for a better organization of the research, the report on the global plastic caps and closures market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report comprises the introduction section with the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of the product and the market viewpoint. In this section, information is also given about the top 30 beverage companies in the world in 2016. Also, the key trends operating in the global plastic caps and closures market are also given in this section of the report. A section of the report focusses on the consumer survey analysis and inputs of the top market participants about the global plastic caps and closures market. The first section of the report also presents information about the value chain analysis and the pricing analysis of the global plastic caps and closures market. The second part of the report features the global plastic caps and closures market analysis for 2012-2016 and forecast for 2017-2027 by region, cap type, material type and end use. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report comprises the regional plastic caps and closures market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In these sections, the drivers, restraints and trends governing the regional plastic caps and closures markets are discussed in detail along with regional market numbers.

Competition Landscape

The last part of the report provides information on the competition landscape of the global plastic caps and closures market and includes details on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global plastic caps and closures market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global plastic caps and closures market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at the top in this highly competitive market.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global plastic caps and closures market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global plastic caps and closures market.

Market Taxonomy

Type

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Push-Pull Closures

Others

Material

Thermoplastics PE LDPE/LLDPE HDPE PP Others(PS, PET, etc)

Thermosets

End Use

Beverage Non-Carbonated Drinks Alcoholic Beverages Bottled Water Fruit Beverages Ready-to-drink Beverages Sports Drinks



Carbonated Drinks

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (chemicals & Fertilizers, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan