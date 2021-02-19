Latest released the research study on Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Center Liquid Cooling. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Midas Green technologies LLC (United States), Horizon Computing solutions (France), Emersion Electric Co. (United States), Allied Control Ltd. (China),Rittal GmbH and Co. (Germany),Cool IT Systems Inc (Canada, United States),Green revolution cooling (United States),SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS INC (United States).

Definition:

The liquid cooling solutions provide cooling with a low carbon footprint, which is propelling the demand for a direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid cooling market. Cooling solutions are used in data centers to remove heat generated bythe IT equipment. Many CRAC (Computer room air conditioning unit) and computer room air handler (CRAH) units are operated in data centers, including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, economizers, humidifiers, and modern containment systems that furnish rack cooling. These cooling units use air and liquid cooling techniques for operation. The cooling process accounts for 40% of the electricity consumed in a data center. Data center liquid cooling also known as liquid immersion cooling based on the principle of liquid submersion. The trend of early adoption of advanced technology is expected to lead to an increase in the growth rate of data center cooling system.

Growth Drivers: Increased Number of Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Rising Severe Rack Density

Increase in Power and Cooling Demand for Modern Equipment

What’s Trending in Market: Implementation of Free Cooling Techniques

Increased Number of Users Opting For Energy Efficient and Scalable Data Centers

Restraints: Leakage in Cooling System Data

High Heat Load Inside Many Data Centers

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Unit, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Application (Liquid immersion cooling technique, Chilled water-based cooling technique), Data Center Type (Small and Medium- Size Data Center, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Direct Liquid Cooling (Single- Phase, Two-Phase), Liquid Cooling Solutions (Direct, Indirect)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

