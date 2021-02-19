LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering market demand and COVID-19-Impact, QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Bayer, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva, Zeria (Tillotts), Perrigo, Boehringer Ingelheim, Purdue Pharma, C.B. Fleet, Abbott, Jiangzhong, Xian-Janssen Market Segment by Product Type: Prescription Gastrointestinal Drug, OTC Gastrointestinal Drug Market Segment by Application: , Chronic Gastritis, Functional Dyspepsia, Peptic Ulcer, Acute Gastroenteritis, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastrointestinal Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gastrointestinal Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market

TOC

1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Overview

1.2 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Prescription Gastrointestinal Drug

1.2.2 OTC Gastrointestinal Drug

1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gastrointestinal Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gastrointestinal Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gastrointestinal Drugs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application

4.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chronic Gastritis

4.1.2 Functional Dyspepsia

4.1.3 Peptic Ulcer

4.1.4 Acute Gastroenteritis

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs by Application 5 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gastrointestinal Drugs Business

10.1 AstraZeneca

10.1.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.1.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AstraZeneca Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AstraZeneca Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.1.5 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

10.2 Sanofi

10.2.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Sanofi Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AstraZeneca Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.2.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

10.3 Bayer

10.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Bayer Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bayer Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Bayer Recent Developments

10.4 Pfizer

10.4.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Pfizer Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pfizer Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline

10.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.5.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.5.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Developments

10.6 Teva

10.6.1 Teva Corporation Information

10.6.2 Teva Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Teva Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Teva Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Teva Recent Developments

10.7 Zeria (Tillotts)

10.7.1 Zeria (Tillotts) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zeria (Tillotts) Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Zeria (Tillotts) Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Zeria (Tillotts) Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.7.5 Zeria (Tillotts) Recent Developments

10.8 Perrigo

10.8.1 Perrigo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Perrigo Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Perrigo Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Perrigo Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.8.5 Perrigo Recent Developments

10.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.9.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.9.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.9.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments

10.10 Purdue Pharma

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Purdue Pharma Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Purdue Pharma Recent Developments

10.11 C.B. Fleet

10.11.1 C.B. Fleet Corporation Information

10.11.2 C.B. Fleet Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 C.B. Fleet Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 C.B. Fleet Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.11.5 C.B. Fleet Recent Developments

10.12 Abbott

10.12.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.12.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Abbott Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Abbott Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.12.5 Abbott Recent Developments

10.13 Jiangzhong

10.13.1 Jiangzhong Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangzhong Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangzhong Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangzhong Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangzhong Recent Developments

10.14 Xian-Janssen

10.14.1 Xian-Janssen Corporation Information

10.14.2 Xian-Janssen Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Xian-Janssen Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Xian-Janssen Gastrointestinal Drugs Products Offered

10.14.5 Xian-Janssen Recent Developments 11 Gastrointestinal Drugs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gastrointestinal Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Industry Trends

11.4.2 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Drivers

11.4.3 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

