LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering market demand and COVID-19-Impact, QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-prescription Drugs market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-prescription Drugs market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-prescription Drugs market.
Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. (MSD), Novartis, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Teva, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Brand Drugs, Generic Drug
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Hospital, Clinic, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-prescription Drugs market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-prescription Drugs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-prescription Drugs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-prescription Drugs market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-prescription Drugs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-prescription Drugs market
TOC
1 Non-prescription Drugs Market Overview
1.1 Non-prescription Drugs Product Overview
1.2 Non-prescription Drugs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Brand Drugs
1.2.2 Generic Drug
1.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Non-prescription Drugs Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Non-prescription Drugs Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Non-prescription Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non-prescription Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Non-prescription Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Non-prescription Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-prescription Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-prescription Drugs as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-prescription Drugs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Non-prescription Drugs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Non-prescription Drugs by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Non-prescription Drugs by Application
4.1 Non-prescription Drugs Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Clinic
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Non-prescription Drugs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs by Application
4.5.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs by Application 5 North America Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-prescription Drugs Business
10.1 Pfizer
10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Pfizer Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Pfizer Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Developments
10.2 Roche
10.2.1 Roche Corporation Information
10.2.2 Roche Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Roche Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Pfizer Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.2.5 Roche Recent Developments
10.3 Sanofi
10.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Sanofi Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sanofi Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.3.5 Sanofi Recent Developments
10.4 Johnson & Johnson
10.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
10.5 Merck & Co. (MSD)
10.5.1 Merck & Co. (MSD) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Merck & Co. (MSD) Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Merck & Co. (MSD) Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Merck & Co. (MSD) Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.5.5 Merck & Co. (MSD) Recent Developments
10.6 Novartis
10.6.1 Novartis Corporation Information
10.6.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Novartis Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Novartis Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.6.5 Novartis Recent Developments
10.7 AbbVie
10.7.1 AbbVie Corporation Information
10.7.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 AbbVie Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 AbbVie Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.7.5 AbbVie Recent Developments
10.8 Gilead Sciences
10.8.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gilead Sciences Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Gilead Sciences Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Gilead Sciences Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.8.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Developments
10.9 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
10.9.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Corporation Information
10.9.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.9.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Recent Developments
10.10 Amgen
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Non-prescription Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Amgen Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Amgen Recent Developments
10.11 AstraZeneca
10.11.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information
10.11.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 AstraZeneca Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 AstraZeneca Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.11.5 AstraZeneca Recent Developments
10.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.12.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information
10.12.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments
10.13 Eli Lilly
10.13.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
10.13.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Eli Lilly Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Eli Lilly Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.13.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments
10.14 Teva
10.14.1 Teva Corporation Information
10.14.2 Teva Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Teva Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Teva Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.14.5 Teva Recent Developments
10.15 Bayer
10.15.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.15.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Bayer Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Bayer Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.15.5 Bayer Recent Developments
10.16 Novo Nordisk
10.16.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information
10.16.2 Novo Nordisk Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Novo Nordisk Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Novo Nordisk Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.16.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments
10.17 Allergan
10.17.1 Allergan Corporation Information
10.17.2 Allergan Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Allergan Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Allergan Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.17.5 Allergan Recent Developments
10.18 Takeda
10.18.1 Takeda Corporation Information
10.18.2 Takeda Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Takeda Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Takeda Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.18.5 Takeda Recent Developments
10.19 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.19.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information
10.19.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.19.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments
10.20 Takeda
10.20.1 Takeda Corporation Information
10.20.2 Takeda Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Takeda Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Takeda Non-prescription Drugs Products Offered
10.20.5 Takeda Recent Developments 11 Non-prescription Drugs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Non-prescription Drugs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Non-prescription Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Non-prescription Drugs Industry Trends
11.4.2 Non-prescription Drugs Market Drivers
11.4.3 Non-prescription Drugs Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
