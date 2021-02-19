“
The report titled Global Floor Panel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floor Panel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floor Panel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floor Panel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Panel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Panel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Panel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Panel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Panel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Panel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Panel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Panel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral, Topfloor, NICHIAS, UNITILE, Senqcia, Pentafloor, MOOV, ITOKI, SRF, Branco, lenzlinger, Movinord, Computer Environments, Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring, Changzhou Huili Access Floor, Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material, Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor, Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory, Zhejiang Tkflor, Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making, Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group, Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment
Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Based Floor Panel
Aluminum Based Floor Panel
Wood Core Floor Panel
Calcium Sulfate Based Floor Panel
Market Segmentation by Application: Computer Room/ Data Warehousing
Commercial Office Building
Family Residence
Industrial Manufacturing Plant
Others
The Floor Panel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Panel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Panel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Floor Panel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Panel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Floor Panel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Panel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Panel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Floor Panel Market Overview
1.1 Floor Panel Product Scope
1.2 Floor Panel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Steel Based Floor Panel
1.2.3 Aluminum Based Floor Panel
1.2.4 Wood Core Floor Panel
1.2.5 Calcium Sulfate Based Floor Panel
1.3 Floor Panel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Computer Room/ Data Warehousing
1.3.3 Commercial Office Building
1.3.4 Family Residence
1.3.5 Industrial Manufacturing Plant
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Floor Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Floor Panel Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Floor Panel Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Floor Panel Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Floor Panel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Floor Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Floor Panel Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Floor Panel Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Floor Panel Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Floor Panel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Floor Panel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floor Panel as of 2020)
3.4 Global Floor Panel Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Floor Panel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Floor Panel Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Floor Panel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Floor Panel Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Floor Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Floor Panel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Floor Panel Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Floor Panel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Floor Panel Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Floor Panel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Floor Panel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Floor Panel Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Floor Panel Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Floor Panel Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Floor Panel Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Floor Panel Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Floor Panel Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Floor Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Floor Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Panel Business
12.1 Kingspan Group
12.1.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview
12.1.3 Kingspan Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kingspan Group Floor Panel Products Offered
12.1.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development
12.2 MERO-TSK
12.2.1 MERO-TSK Corporation Information
12.2.2 MERO-TSK Business Overview
12.2.3 MERO-TSK Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 MERO-TSK Floor Panel Products Offered
12.2.5 MERO-TSK Recent Development
12.3 Lindner
12.3.1 Lindner Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lindner Business Overview
12.3.3 Lindner Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Lindner Floor Panel Products Offered
12.3.5 Lindner Recent Development
12.4 Haworth
12.4.1 Haworth Corporation Information
12.4.2 Haworth Business Overview
12.4.3 Haworth Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Haworth Floor Panel Products Offered
12.4.5 Haworth Recent Development
12.5 TRIUMPH GROUP
12.5.1 TRIUMPH GROUP Corporation Information
12.5.2 TRIUMPH GROUP Business Overview
12.5.3 TRIUMPH GROUP Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 TRIUMPH GROUP Floor Panel Products Offered
12.5.5 TRIUMPH GROUP Recent Development
12.6 Porcelanosa
12.6.1 Porcelanosa Corporation Information
12.6.2 Porcelanosa Business Overview
12.6.3 Porcelanosa Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Porcelanosa Floor Panel Products Offered
12.6.5 Porcelanosa Recent Development
12.7 M+W Group
12.7.1 M+W Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 M+W Group Business Overview
12.7.3 M+W Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 M+W Group Floor Panel Products Offered
12.7.5 M+W Group Recent Development
12.8 Petral
12.8.1 Petral Corporation Information
12.8.2 Petral Business Overview
12.8.3 Petral Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Petral Floor Panel Products Offered
12.8.5 Petral Recent Development
12.9 Topfloor
12.9.1 Topfloor Corporation Information
12.9.2 Topfloor Business Overview
12.9.3 Topfloor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Topfloor Floor Panel Products Offered
12.9.5 Topfloor Recent Development
12.10 NICHIAS
12.10.1 NICHIAS Corporation Information
12.10.2 NICHIAS Business Overview
12.10.3 NICHIAS Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 NICHIAS Floor Panel Products Offered
12.10.5 NICHIAS Recent Development
12.11 UNITILE
12.11.1 UNITILE Corporation Information
12.11.2 UNITILE Business Overview
12.11.3 UNITILE Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 UNITILE Floor Panel Products Offered
12.11.5 UNITILE Recent Development
12.12 Senqcia
12.12.1 Senqcia Corporation Information
12.12.2 Senqcia Business Overview
12.12.3 Senqcia Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Senqcia Floor Panel Products Offered
12.12.5 Senqcia Recent Development
12.13 Pentafloor
12.13.1 Pentafloor Corporation Information
12.13.2 Pentafloor Business Overview
12.13.3 Pentafloor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Pentafloor Floor Panel Products Offered
12.13.5 Pentafloor Recent Development
12.14 MOOV
12.14.1 MOOV Corporation Information
12.14.2 MOOV Business Overview
12.14.3 MOOV Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 MOOV Floor Panel Products Offered
12.14.5 MOOV Recent Development
12.15 ITOKI
12.15.1 ITOKI Corporation Information
12.15.2 ITOKI Business Overview
12.15.3 ITOKI Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ITOKI Floor Panel Products Offered
12.15.5 ITOKI Recent Development
12.16 SRF
12.16.1 SRF Corporation Information
12.16.2 SRF Business Overview
12.16.3 SRF Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SRF Floor Panel Products Offered
12.16.5 SRF Recent Development
12.17 Branco
12.17.1 Branco Corporation Information
12.17.2 Branco Business Overview
12.17.3 Branco Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Branco Floor Panel Products Offered
12.17.5 Branco Recent Development
12.18 lenzlinger
12.18.1 lenzlinger Corporation Information
12.18.2 lenzlinger Business Overview
12.18.3 lenzlinger Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 lenzlinger Floor Panel Products Offered
12.18.5 lenzlinger Recent Development
12.19 Movinord
12.19.1 Movinord Corporation Information
12.19.2 Movinord Business Overview
12.19.3 Movinord Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Movinord Floor Panel Products Offered
12.19.5 Movinord Recent Development
12.20 Computer Environments
12.20.1 Computer Environments Corporation Information
12.20.2 Computer Environments Business Overview
12.20.3 Computer Environments Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Computer Environments Floor Panel Products Offered
12.20.5 Computer Environments Recent Development
12.21 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring
12.21.1 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring Corporation Information
12.21.2 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring Business Overview
12.21.3 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring Floor Panel Products Offered
12.21.5 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring Recent Development
12.22 Changzhou Huili Access Floor
12.22.1 Changzhou Huili Access Floor Corporation Information
12.22.2 Changzhou Huili Access Floor Business Overview
12.22.3 Changzhou Huili Access Floor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Changzhou Huili Access Floor Floor Panel Products Offered
12.22.5 Changzhou Huili Access Floor Recent Development
12.23 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material
12.23.1 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material Corporation Information
12.23.2 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material Business Overview
12.23.3 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material Floor Panel Products Offered
12.23.5 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material Recent Development
12.24 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor
12.24.1 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor Corporation Information
12.24.2 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor Business Overview
12.24.3 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor Floor Panel Products Offered
12.24.5 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor Recent Development
12.25 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory
12.25.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory Corporation Information
12.25.2 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory Business Overview
12.25.3 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory Floor Panel Products Offered
12.25.5 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory Recent Development
12.26 Zhejiang Tkflor
12.26.1 Zhejiang Tkflor Corporation Information
12.26.2 Zhejiang Tkflor Business Overview
12.26.3 Zhejiang Tkflor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Zhejiang Tkflor Floor Panel Products Offered
12.26.5 Zhejiang Tkflor Recent Development
12.27 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making
12.27.1 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making Corporation Information
12.27.2 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making Business Overview
12.27.3 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making Floor Panel Products Offered
12.27.5 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making Recent Development
12.28 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group
12.28.1 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Corporation Information
12.28.2 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Business Overview
12.28.3 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Floor Panel Products Offered
12.28.5 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Recent Development
12.29 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment
12.29.1 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Corporation Information
12.29.2 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Business Overview
12.29.3 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Floor Panel Products Offered
12.29.5 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Recent Development
13 Floor Panel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Floor Panel Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Floor Panel
13.4 Floor Panel Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Floor Panel Distributors List
14.3 Floor Panel Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Floor Panel Market Trends
15.2 Floor Panel Drivers
15.3 Floor Panel Market Challenges
15.4 Floor Panel Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
