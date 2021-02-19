“

The report titled Global Building Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hepworth, National Plastic Industry, Hira Industries, Florance Plastic Industries, Polyfab Plastic Industry, MPI, Union Pipes Industry, ANABEEB, Borouge, ACO Group

Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Pipes and Fittings

PPR Pipes and Fittings

PE Pipes and Fittings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Drainage/Sewage

Drinking Water

Others



The Building Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Building Materials Market Overview

1.1 Building Materials Product Scope

1.2 Building Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 PVC Pipes and Fittings

1.2.3 PPR Pipes and Fittings

1.2.4 PE Pipes and Fittings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Building Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Materials Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Drainage/Sewage

1.3.3 Drinking Water

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Building Materials Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Building Materials Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Building Materials Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Building Materials Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Building Materials Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Building Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Building Materials Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Building Materials Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Building Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Building Materials as of 2020)

3.4 Global Building Materials Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Building Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Building Materials Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Building Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Building Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Building Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Building Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Building Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Building Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Building Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Building Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Building Materials Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Building Materials Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 139 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Building Materials Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Building Materials Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Building Materials Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Building Materials Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Building Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Building Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Building Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Materials Business

12.1 Hepworth

12.1.1 Hepworth Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hepworth Business Overview

12.1.3 Hepworth Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hepworth Building Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 Hepworth Recent Development

12.2 National Plastic Industry

12.2.1 National Plastic Industry Corporation Information

12.2.2 National Plastic Industry Business Overview

12.2.3 National Plastic Industry Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 National Plastic Industry Building Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 National Plastic Industry Recent Development

12.3 Hira Industries

12.3.1 Hira Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hira Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 Hira Industries Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hira Industries Building Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 Hira Industries Recent Development

12.4 Florance Plastic Industries

12.4.1 Florance Plastic Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Florance Plastic Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 Florance Plastic Industries Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Florance Plastic Industries Building Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 Florance Plastic Industries Recent Development

12.5 Polyfab Plastic Industry

12.5.1 Polyfab Plastic Industry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Polyfab Plastic Industry Business Overview

12.5.3 Polyfab Plastic Industry Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Polyfab Plastic Industry Building Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Polyfab Plastic Industry Recent Development

12.6 MPI

12.6.1 MPI Corporation Information

12.6.2 MPI Business Overview

12.6.3 MPI Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MPI Building Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 MPI Recent Development

12.7 Union Pipes Industry

12.7.1 Union Pipes Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Union Pipes Industry Business Overview

12.7.3 Union Pipes Industry Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Union Pipes Industry Building Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Union Pipes Industry Recent Development

12.8 ANABEEB

12.8.1 ANABEEB Corporation Information

12.8.2 ANABEEB Business Overview

12.8.3 ANABEEB Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ANABEEB Building Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 ANABEEB Recent Development

12.9 Borouge

12.9.1 Borouge Corporation Information

12.9.2 Borouge Business Overview

12.9.3 Borouge Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Borouge Building Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Borouge Recent Development

12.10 ACO Group

12.10.1 ACO Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 ACO Group Business Overview

12.10.3 ACO Group Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ACO Group Building Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 ACO Group Recent Development

13 Building Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Building Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Materials

13.4 Building Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Building Materials Distributors List

14.3 Building Materials Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Building Materials Market Trends

15.2 Building Materials Drivers

15.3 Building Materials Market Challenges

15.4 Building Materials Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

