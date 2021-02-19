“
The report titled Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phosphorescent Pigments report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phosphorescent Pigments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phosphorescent Pigments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow, ORCO, Iridron, Luming Technology Group, Ji’nan Xinyue, Shiyatu, Zhongbang, Lightleader, Yeming Science & Technology, Hali Industrial, Jiaxing Caihe
Market Segmentation by Product: Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
Market Segmentation by Application: Indicator & Marker
Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
Paints & Coatings
Inks
Textile
Others
The Phosphorescent Pigments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phosphorescent Pigments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Phosphorescent Pigments market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phosphorescent Pigments industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Phosphorescent Pigments market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Phosphorescent Pigments market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phosphorescent Pigments market?
Table of Contents:
1 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Overview
1.1 Phosphorescent Pigments Product Scope
1.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
1.2.3 Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
1.3 Phosphorescent Pigments Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Indicator & Marker
1.3.3 Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Inks
1.3.6 Textile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Phosphorescent Pigments Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Phosphorescent Pigments Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Phosphorescent Pigments Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Phosphorescent Pigments as of 2020)
3.4 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Phosphorescent Pigments Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Phosphorescent Pigments Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Phosphorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phosphorescent Pigments Business
12.1 DayGlo
12.1.1 DayGlo Corporation Information
12.1.2 DayGlo Business Overview
12.1.3 DayGlo Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DayGlo Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.1.5 DayGlo Recent Development
12.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
12.2.1 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Business Overview
12.2.3 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.2.5 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Recent Development
12.3 AllureGlow
12.3.1 AllureGlow Corporation Information
12.3.2 AllureGlow Business Overview
12.3.3 AllureGlow Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AllureGlow Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.3.5 AllureGlow Recent Development
12.4 ORCO
12.4.1 ORCO Corporation Information
12.4.2 ORCO Business Overview
12.4.3 ORCO Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ORCO Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.4.5 ORCO Recent Development
12.5 Iridron
12.5.1 Iridron Corporation Information
12.5.2 Iridron Business Overview
12.5.3 Iridron Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Iridron Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.5.5 Iridron Recent Development
12.6 Luming Technology Group
12.6.1 Luming Technology Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Luming Technology Group Business Overview
12.6.3 Luming Technology Group Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Luming Technology Group Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.6.5 Luming Technology Group Recent Development
12.7 Ji’nan Xinyue
12.7.1 Ji’nan Xinyue Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ji’nan Xinyue Business Overview
12.7.3 Ji’nan Xinyue Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ji’nan Xinyue Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.7.5 Ji’nan Xinyue Recent Development
12.8 Shiyatu
12.8.1 Shiyatu Corporation Information
12.8.2 Shiyatu Business Overview
12.8.3 Shiyatu Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Shiyatu Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.8.5 Shiyatu Recent Development
12.9 Zhongbang
12.9.1 Zhongbang Corporation Information
12.9.2 Zhongbang Business Overview
12.9.3 Zhongbang Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Zhongbang Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.9.5 Zhongbang Recent Development
12.10 Lightleader
12.10.1 Lightleader Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lightleader Business Overview
12.10.3 Lightleader Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Lightleader Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.10.5 Lightleader Recent Development
12.11 Yeming Science & Technology
12.11.1 Yeming Science & Technology Corporation Information
12.11.2 Yeming Science & Technology Business Overview
12.11.3 Yeming Science & Technology Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Yeming Science & Technology Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.11.5 Yeming Science & Technology Recent Development
12.12 Hali Industrial
12.12.1 Hali Industrial Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hali Industrial Business Overview
12.12.3 Hali Industrial Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hali Industrial Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.12.5 Hali Industrial Recent Development
12.13 Jiaxing Caihe
12.13.1 Jiaxing Caihe Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jiaxing Caihe Business Overview
12.13.3 Jiaxing Caihe Phosphorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Jiaxing Caihe Phosphorescent Pigments Products Offered
12.13.5 Jiaxing Caihe Recent Development
13 Phosphorescent Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Phosphorescent Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments
13.4 Phosphorescent Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Distributors List
14.3 Phosphorescent Pigments Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Trends
15.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Drivers
15.3 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Challenges
15.4 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
