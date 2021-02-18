Various viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi that can invade the human body are also potential of attacking the surface or interior of the eye. Eye infections can be the inflammation of the Conjunctiva (Conjunctivitis), eyelid (blepharitis), the cornea (keratitis), the liquid inside the eye (vitritis), the retina and the blood vessels that feed it (chorioretinitis), or the optic nerve (neuroretinitis).

The most common cause of eye infection is conjunctivitis caused by adenovirus, other cause of conjunctivitis is bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus and is common in children. Infection that can cause conjunctivitis or keratitis included syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, herpes simplex, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, leprosy, lyme disease, mumps, measles, influenza & mycosis etc.

The infection that can damage the retina and the inner eye includes few of the bacteria discussed above including syphilis, tuberculosis, toxoplasmosis, sarcoidosis, herpes simplex, varicella zoster, histoplasmosis, gonorrhea etc.

The symptom related to eye infection includes redness & itching, discharge, crusting over eyelid, pain, photosentivity, tears, swollen eyelid & involuntary blinking. Eye infection drug are grouped in following classes based on how they work:

Corticosteroids

Quinolone Antibiotics

Macrolide Antibiotics

Tetracycline Antibiotics

Polyene Antifungals

Aminoglycoside Antibiotic / Polypeptide Antibiotic / Corticosteroid Combinations

Aminoglycoside Antibiotics

Sulfa Antibiotics

Others

Eye infections is more prevalent in warm climatic conditions and among Afro-Caribbeans, Arabs, and Asians and less frequent among the White populations. Eye infection is often under diagnosed and consequently under treated except when it is very severe also it is more prevalent in the adult population than in pediatrics.

The rise in demand in particularly depend on the launch of new drug like eye drop or eye ointment in particular geography. The other reason that can drive the market is the changing population demography in the respective markets. Other factor driving the eye infection market is the rising prevalence of blindness amongst the geriatric population.

Eye infection can be treated by analyzing the cause of infecting agent and treating the cause as per required like for the bacterial infection which is the most common of all the infection it treated through antibiotics eye drop or ointments. Fungal infection as against is resolved on their own or by prescribing antiviral eye drop or some steroidal drop.

There are different OTC product available in the market to treat Eye infection including artificial tear drops, Ointments, Eye wash, Hyper Osmotic, scrub, decongestants, and antihistamines.

There are different eye infections that can be treated at home like conjunctivitis, lice, dry eye as against there are infection that require treatment by doctors which include abrasion, keratitis, corneal swelling, uveitis, and glaucoma.

Eye infection treatment market highest share is of North America followed by Europe owing to technological advancement and large industry pool in these geography. Asia-Pacific market is expected to register higher growth owing to the rise in geriatric population and also the rise in prevalence of blindness in geriatric population.

Some of the key market players in global eye infections treatment Market are Roche, Allergan, Mercks, Novartis, Pfizer, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Valent, Bayer, GSK, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi to name a few.

