Tissues that support, surround or connect other organs or structure in the body are referred as soft tissue. Soft tissue reinforcement treatment involves harvesting a small piece of soft tissue from other part of the body and placing it in the place of damaged soft tissue in order to support it. Soft tissue regeneration process involves use of soft tissue for stimulating and supporting the growth of natural tissue or bone.

Rising disposable income, awareness about tissue regeneration and reinforcement treatments and increasing success rate of procedures involving soft tissue repair technique are some of the factors that are driving the growth of global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

While on the other hand, lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals to perform the procedure, high cost and challenges in obtaining soft tissue implant are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

Allografts market is leading the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market and is followed by xenografts. Availability of safety data and high success rate are some of the factors that are driving the allograft and xenograft market in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

North America comprises soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market for the U.S and Canada. Europe comprises cumulative market of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe (RoE).

Asia Pacific comprises cumulative market of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration in China, India, Australia, New Zealand and rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC). Rest of the World (RoW) comprises soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Latin America, Middle East and Russia.

Currently, Europe is dominating the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market. North America is the second largest market in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

Availability of well structured regulatory framework, advanced technology, skilled healthcare professionals and high acceptance rate for new technologies in practice are some of the factors that are driving the soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Europe and North America. Asia Pacific soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market is anticipated to show swift market growth in near future.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure on the grounds of swiftly growing medical tourism industry in this region is propelling the growth of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market include BioHorizons, Aesculap/B. Braun, Biomet, Geistlich, Smith & Nephew, RTI Biologics, MiMedx, C. R. Bard , LifeCell Corporation, Atrium Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Cook Medical, Dentsply, Medtronic, Stryker, Depuy Synthes, Covidien, Ethicon, Boston Scientific, American Medical Systems, Integra LifeSciences and Citagenix.

