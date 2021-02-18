Gastroparesis is a disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying of solid food in the absence of mechanical obstruction of the stomach, resulting in the cardinal symptoms of early satiety, postprandial fullness, nausea, vomiting, belching, and bloating. Gastroparesis is now recognized as part of a broader spectrum of gastric neuromuscular dysfunction that includes impaired gastric accommodation. The most common cause of Gastroparesis is diabetes mellitus type 1 or type 2. High levels of glucose in the blood can cause chemical changes to the vagus nerve. This type of Gastroparesis can be especially dangerous, because the delayed gastric emptying leads to more intense blood sugar spikes in those with diabetes, causing a cycle of blood sugar highs and lows that continues to affect the vagus nerve.

A higher percentage of prevalence of Gastroparesis was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries.

was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries. The total prevalent population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM ranges from 33,690,400 in 2017 during the study period [2017–2030] and is expected to increase by 2030.

The United States witnessed the highest number of cases with Gastroparesis, as compared to other 7MM countries. In addition to this, the estimates show the highest prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States with 13,019,321 cases in 2017.

in the United States with 13,019,321 cases in 2017. Among the major types of Gastroparesis, i.e., Idiopathic, Diabetic, and Post-surgical Gastroparesis, the former one account for a higher number of Gastroparesis cases.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology

Among the European-5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Gastroparesis with 5,443,684 cases, followed by Spain and Italy. On the other hand, the United Kingdom had the lowest prevalent population of Gastroparesis, i.e., 1,966,549 in 2017. Furthermore, Japan had 5,785,669 prevalent cases for Gastroparesis in 2017.

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

