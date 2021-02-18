“

The report titled Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PP Non-woven Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PP Non-woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PP Non-woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AVINTIV, Kimberly-Clark, AVGOL, First Quality, Toray, PEGAS, Fitesa, Fibertex, Mitsui, Wonderful Nonwovens, Regent Nonwoven Materials, Huifeng Nonwoven, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, CHTC Jiahua, Kingsafe Group, Jinsheng Huihuang, Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens, Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products, Action Nonwovens, Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

Market Segmentation by Product: Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Others



The PP Non-woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PP Non-woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PP Non-woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PP Non-woven Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PP Non-woven Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PP Non-woven Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PP Non-woven Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PP Non-woven Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 PP Non-woven Fabric Product Overview

1.2 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Meltblown

1.2.2 Spunbonded

1.2.3 Staples

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PP Non-woven Fabric Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PP Non-woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PP Non-woven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PP Non-woven Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PP Non-woven Fabric as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PP Non-woven Fabric Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PP Non-woven Fabric Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

4.1 PP Non-woven Fabric Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hygiene

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Geotextile

4.1.4 Filtration

4.1.5 Automotive

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PP Non-woven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

4.5.2 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric by Application

5 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PP Non-woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PP Non-woven Fabric Business

10.1 AVINTIV

10.1.1 AVINTIV Corporation Information

10.1.2 AVINTIV Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AVINTIV PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AVINTIV PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.1.5 AVINTIV Recent Developments

10.2 Kimberly-Clark

10.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Kimberly-Clark PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AVINTIV PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.2.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

10.3 AVGOL

10.3.1 AVGOL Corporation Information

10.3.2 AVGOL Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 AVGOL PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AVGOL PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.3.5 AVGOL Recent Developments

10.4 First Quality

10.4.1 First Quality Corporation Information

10.4.2 First Quality Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 First Quality PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 First Quality PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.4.5 First Quality Recent Developments

10.5 Toray

10.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toray Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Toray PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toray PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.5.5 Toray Recent Developments

10.6 PEGAS

10.6.1 PEGAS Corporation Information

10.6.2 PEGAS Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 PEGAS PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PEGAS PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.6.5 PEGAS Recent Developments

10.7 Fitesa

10.7.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fitesa Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Fitesa PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fitesa PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.7.5 Fitesa Recent Developments

10.8 Fibertex

10.8.1 Fibertex Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fibertex Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fibertex PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fibertex PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.8.5 Fibertex Recent Developments

10.9 Mitsui

10.9.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsui Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsui PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mitsui PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsui Recent Developments

10.10 Wonderful Nonwovens

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PP Non-woven Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wonderful Nonwovens PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wonderful Nonwovens Recent Developments

10.11 Regent Nonwoven Materials

10.11.1 Regent Nonwoven Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Regent Nonwoven Materials Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Regent Nonwoven Materials PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.11.5 Regent Nonwoven Materials Recent Developments

10.12 Huifeng Nonwoven

10.12.1 Huifeng Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huifeng Nonwoven Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huifeng Nonwoven PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.12.5 Huifeng Nonwoven Recent Developments

10.13 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

10.13.1 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.13.5 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Recent Developments

10.14 CHTC Jiahua

10.14.1 CHTC Jiahua Corporation Information

10.14.2 CHTC Jiahua Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 CHTC Jiahua PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.14.5 CHTC Jiahua Recent Developments

10.15 Kingsafe Group

10.15.1 Kingsafe Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kingsafe Group Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Kingsafe Group PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kingsafe Group PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.15.5 Kingsafe Group Recent Developments

10.16 Jinsheng Huihuang

10.16.1 Jinsheng Huihuang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jinsheng Huihuang Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Jinsheng Huihuang PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jinsheng Huihuang PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.16.5 Jinsheng Huihuang Recent Developments

10.17 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

10.17.1 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.17.5 Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens Recent Developments

10.18 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

10.18.1 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.18.5 Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products Recent Developments

10.19 Action Nonwovens

10.19.1 Action Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.19.2 Action Nonwovens Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Action Nonwovens PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Action Nonwovens PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.19.5 Action Nonwovens Recent Developments

10.20 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

10.20.1 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven PP Non-woven Fabric Products Offered

10.20.5 Dongguan Veijun Non-woven Recent Developments

11 PP Non-woven Fabric Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PP Non-woven Fabric Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PP Non-woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 PP Non-woven Fabric Industry Trends

11.4.2 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Drivers

11.4.3 PP Non-woven Fabric Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”