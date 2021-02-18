“

The report titled Global Kapton Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Kapton Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Kapton Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Kapton Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Kapton Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Kapton Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kapton Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kapton Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kapton Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kapton Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kapton Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kapton Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont, 3M, Nitto Denko, Kapton Tapes, Hisco, Botron, Polyonics, Can-Do National Tape, ESPI, DUNMORE, Greentree-Shercon, Shanghai Xinke, Micro to Nano, Electro Tape, CFS, Desco Industries, Essentra, Teraoka Seisakusho, Symbio, Multek, Viadon, Shunxuan New Materials, CEN Electronic Material, Dou Yee Enterprises, Tesa, Chukoh Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: 3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications



The Kapton Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kapton Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kapton Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kapton Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kapton Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kapton Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kapton Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kapton Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Kapton Tape Market Overview

1.1 Kapton Tape Product Overview

1.2 Kapton Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.2.2 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Kapton Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Kapton Tape Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Kapton Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Kapton Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Kapton Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Kapton Tape Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Kapton Tape Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kapton Tape as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Kapton Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Kapton Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Kapton Tape by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Kapton Tape by Application

4.1 Kapton Tape Segment by Application

4.1.1 3C & Home Appliance

4.1.2 Industrial Equipment

4.1.3 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.4 Automotive Industry

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Kapton Tape Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Kapton Tape Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.2 Europe Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape by Application

5 North America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kapton Tape Business

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Developments

10.3 Nitto Denko

10.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments

10.4 Kapton Tapes

10.4.1 Kapton Tapes Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kapton Tapes Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Kapton Tapes Recent Developments

10.5 Hisco

10.5.1 Hisco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hisco Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hisco Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hisco Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 Hisco Recent Developments

10.6 Botron

10.6.1 Botron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Botron Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Botron Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Botron Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 Botron Recent Developments

10.7 Polyonics

10.7.1 Polyonics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Polyonics Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Polyonics Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Polyonics Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 Polyonics Recent Developments

10.8 Can-Do National Tape

10.8.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

10.8.2 Can-Do National Tape Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 Can-Do National Tape Recent Developments

10.9 ESPI

10.9.1 ESPI Corporation Information

10.9.2 ESPI Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 ESPI Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ESPI Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.9.5 ESPI Recent Developments

10.10 DUNMORE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Kapton Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DUNMORE Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DUNMORE Recent Developments

10.11 Greentree-Shercon

10.11.1 Greentree-Shercon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Greentree-Shercon Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.11.5 Greentree-Shercon Recent Developments

10.12 Shanghai Xinke

10.12.1 Shanghai Xinke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanghai Xinke Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanghai Xinke Recent Developments

10.13 Micro to Nano

10.13.1 Micro to Nano Corporation Information

10.13.2 Micro to Nano Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.13.5 Micro to Nano Recent Developments

10.14 Electro Tape

10.14.1 Electro Tape Corporation Information

10.14.2 Electro Tape Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.14.5 Electro Tape Recent Developments

10.15 CFS

10.15.1 CFS Corporation Information

10.15.2 CFS Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 CFS Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 CFS Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.15.5 CFS Recent Developments

10.16 Desco Industries

10.16.1 Desco Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Desco Industries Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.16.5 Desco Industries Recent Developments

10.17 Essentra

10.17.1 Essentra Corporation Information

10.17.2 Essentra Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Essentra Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Essentra Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.17.5 Essentra Recent Developments

10.18 Teraoka Seisakusho

10.18.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.18.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.18.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Developments

10.19 Symbio

10.19.1 Symbio Corporation Information

10.19.2 Symbio Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Symbio Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Symbio Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.19.5 Symbio Recent Developments

10.20 Multek

10.20.1 Multek Corporation Information

10.20.2 Multek Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Multek Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Multek Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.20.5 Multek Recent Developments

10.21 Viadon

10.21.1 Viadon Corporation Information

10.21.2 Viadon Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Viadon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Viadon Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.21.5 Viadon Recent Developments

10.22 Shunxuan New Materials

10.22.1 Shunxuan New Materials Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shunxuan New Materials Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.22.5 Shunxuan New Materials Recent Developments

10.23 CEN Electronic Material

10.23.1 CEN Electronic Material Corporation Information

10.23.2 CEN Electronic Material Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.23.5 CEN Electronic Material Recent Developments

10.24 Dou Yee Enterprises

10.24.1 Dou Yee Enterprises Corporation Information

10.24.2 Dou Yee Enterprises Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.24.5 Dou Yee Enterprises Recent Developments

10.25 Tesa

10.25.1 Tesa Corporation Information

10.25.2 Tesa Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Tesa Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Tesa Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.25.5 Tesa Recent Developments

10.26 Chukoh Chemical

10.26.1 Chukoh Chemical Corporation Information

10.26.2 Chukoh Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.26.5 Chukoh Chemical Recent Developments

11 Kapton Tape Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Kapton Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Kapton Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Kapton Tape Industry Trends

11.4.2 Kapton Tape Market Drivers

11.4.3 Kapton Tape Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”