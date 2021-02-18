“

The report titled Global Body Worn Camera Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Worn Camera market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Worn Camera market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Worn Camera market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Worn Camera market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Worn Camera report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Worn Camera report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Worn Camera market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Worn Camera market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Worn Camera market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Worn Camera market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Worn Camera market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Axon Enterprise, Panasonic, Reveal, MOTOROLA, Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban), Pinnacle Response, Getac, PRO-VISION Video Systems, Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology, Shenzhen AEE Technology, Utility Associates, Safety Vision LLC, GoPro (Intrensic), Transcend Information, Wolfcom Enterprises, Digital Ally, MaxSur, Veho (MUVI)

Market Segmentation by Product: Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage



The Body Worn Camera Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Body Worn Camera market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Body Worn Camera market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Worn Camera market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Worn Camera industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Worn Camera market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Worn Camera market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Worn Camera market?

Table of Contents:

1 Body Worn Camera Market Overview

1.1 Body Worn Camera Product Overview

1.2 Body Worn Camera Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Recording Type

1.2.2 Recording and Live Streaming Type

1.3 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Body Worn Camera Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Body Worn Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Body Worn Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Body Worn Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Body Worn Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Body Worn Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Body Worn Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Body Worn Camera Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Body Worn Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Body Worn Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Body Worn Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Body Worn Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Body Worn Camera Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Body Worn Camera Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Body Worn Camera as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Body Worn Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Body Worn Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Body Worn Camera by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Body Worn Camera by Application

4.1 Body Worn Camera Segment by Application

4.1.1 Local Police

4.1.2 Special Law Enforcement Agencies

4.1.3 Civil Usage

4.2 Global Body Worn Camera Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Body Worn Camera Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Body Worn Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Body Worn Camera Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Body Worn Camera by Application

4.5.2 Europe Body Worn Camera by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Body Worn Camera by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera by Application

5 North America Body Worn Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Body Worn Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Body Worn Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body Worn Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body Worn Camera Business

10.1 Axon Enterprise

10.1.1 Axon Enterprise Corporation Information

10.1.2 Axon Enterprise Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Axon Enterprise Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Axon Enterprise Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 Axon Enterprise Recent Developments

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasonic Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Axon Enterprise Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.3 Reveal

10.3.1 Reveal Corporation Information

10.3.2 Reveal Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Reveal Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Reveal Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 Reveal Recent Developments

10.4 MOTOROLA

10.4.1 MOTOROLA Corporation Information

10.4.2 MOTOROLA Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 MOTOROLA Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MOTOROLA Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 MOTOROLA Recent Developments

10.5 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban)

10.5.1 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban) Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban) Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban) Recent Developments

10.6 Pinnacle Response

10.6.1 Pinnacle Response Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pinnacle Response Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pinnacle Response Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pinnacle Response Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 Pinnacle Response Recent Developments

10.7 Getac

10.7.1 Getac Corporation Information

10.7.2 Getac Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Getac Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Getac Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 Getac Recent Developments

10.8 PRO-VISION Video Systems

10.8.1 PRO-VISION Video Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 PRO-VISION Video Systems Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 PRO-VISION Video Systems Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PRO-VISION Video Systems Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 PRO-VISION Video Systems Recent Developments

10.9 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

10.9.1 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Recent Developments

10.10 Shenzhen AEE Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Body Worn Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shenzhen AEE Technology Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shenzhen AEE Technology Recent Developments

10.11 Utility Associates

10.11.1 Utility Associates Corporation Information

10.11.2 Utility Associates Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Utility Associates Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Utility Associates Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 Utility Associates Recent Developments

10.12 Safety Vision LLC

10.12.1 Safety Vision LLC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Safety Vision LLC Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Safety Vision LLC Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Safety Vision LLC Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.12.5 Safety Vision LLC Recent Developments

10.13 GoPro (Intrensic)

10.13.1 GoPro (Intrensic) Corporation Information

10.13.2 GoPro (Intrensic) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 GoPro (Intrensic) Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 GoPro (Intrensic) Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.13.5 GoPro (Intrensic) Recent Developments

10.14 Transcend Information

10.14.1 Transcend Information Corporation Information

10.14.2 Transcend Information Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Transcend Information Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Transcend Information Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.14.5 Transcend Information Recent Developments

10.15 Wolfcom Enterprises

10.15.1 Wolfcom Enterprises Corporation Information

10.15.2 Wolfcom Enterprises Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Wolfcom Enterprises Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Wolfcom Enterprises Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.15.5 Wolfcom Enterprises Recent Developments

10.16 Digital Ally

10.16.1 Digital Ally Corporation Information

10.16.2 Digital Ally Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Digital Ally Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Digital Ally Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.16.5 Digital Ally Recent Developments

10.17 MaxSur

10.17.1 MaxSur Corporation Information

10.17.2 MaxSur Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 MaxSur Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 MaxSur Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.17.5 MaxSur Recent Developments

10.18 Veho (MUVI)

10.18.1 Veho (MUVI) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Veho (MUVI) Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Veho (MUVI) Body Worn Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Veho (MUVI) Body Worn Camera Products Offered

10.18.5 Veho (MUVI) Recent Developments

11 Body Worn Camera Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Body Worn Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Body Worn Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Body Worn Camera Industry Trends

11.4.2 Body Worn Camera Market Drivers

11.4.3 Body Worn Camera Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

