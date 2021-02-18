“

The report titled Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Ultrasound Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Ultrasound Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Philips, Siemens, Fujifilm, Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Mindray Medical, Boston Scientific, BenQ Medical, Chison, Ecare, Esaote, Telemed, Zoncare, MedGyn

Market Segmentation by Product: Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Home Care



The Portable Ultrasound Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Ultrasound Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Overview

1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Product Overview

1.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

1.2.2 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Ultrasound Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Ultrasound Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Ultrasound Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

4.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Home Care

4.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices by Application

5 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Ultrasound Devices Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Developments

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Developments

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.4 Fujifilm

10.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Fujifilm Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fujifilm Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Developments

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Toshiba Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.6 Samsung

10.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Samsung Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hitachi Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.8 Mindray Medical

10.8.1 Mindray Medical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mindray Medical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mindray Medical Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mindray Medical Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Mindray Medical Recent Developments

10.9 Boston Scientific

10.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.9.2 Boston Scientific Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Boston Scientific Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Boston Scientific Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

10.10 BenQ Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BenQ Medical Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BenQ Medical Recent Developments

10.11 Chison

10.11.1 Chison Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chison Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Chison Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Chison Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Chison Recent Developments

10.12 Ecare

10.12.1 Ecare Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ecare Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Ecare Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ecare Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 Ecare Recent Developments

10.13 Esaote

10.13.1 Esaote Corporation Information

10.13.2 Esaote Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Esaote Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Esaote Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.13.5 Esaote Recent Developments

10.14 Telemed

10.14.1 Telemed Corporation Information

10.14.2 Telemed Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Telemed Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Telemed Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.14.5 Telemed Recent Developments

10.15 Zoncare

10.15.1 Zoncare Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zoncare Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Zoncare Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zoncare Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.15.5 Zoncare Recent Developments

10.16 MedGyn

10.16.1 MedGyn Corporation Information

10.16.2 MedGyn Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 MedGyn Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 MedGyn Portable Ultrasound Devices Products Offered

10.16.5 MedGyn Recent Developments

11 Portable Ultrasound Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”