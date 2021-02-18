“

The report titled Global Electric Heater Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Heater market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Heater market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Heater market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Heater market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Heater report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, CCI Thermal Technologies, Headway Electric Heat Components, Hotset GmbH, Minco, Durex Industries, Holroyd Components Ltd, Honeywell, Thermal Corporation, Winkler GmbH, Industrial Heater Corporation, Delta MFG, Wattco

Market Segmentation by Product: Immersion Heaters

Tubular Heaters

Circulation Heaters

Band Heaters

Strip Heaters

Coil Heaters

Flexible Heaters

Other Types



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical & Plastics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Transportation

Appliances

Others



The Electric Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Heater market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Heater industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Heater market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Heater market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Heater market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Heater Market Overview

1.1 Electric Heater Product Overview

1.2 Electric Heater Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Immersion Heaters

1.2.2 Tubular Heaters

1.2.3 Circulation Heaters

1.2.4 Band Heaters

1.2.5 Strip Heaters

1.2.6 Coil Heaters

1.2.7 Flexible Heaters

1.2.8 Other Types

1.3 Global Electric Heater Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Heater Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Electric Heater Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Electric Heater Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Heater Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Heater Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Heater Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Heater Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Heater Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Heater as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Heater Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Heater Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electric Heater by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Heater Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Heater Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Electric Heater by Application

4.1 Electric Heater Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical & Plastics Industry

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Appliances

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Electric Heater Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Heater Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Heater Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Heater Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Heater by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Heater by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Heater by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater by Application

5 North America Electric Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Electric Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Electric Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Heater Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Heater Business

10.1 NIBE

10.1.1 NIBE Corporation Information

10.1.2 NIBE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 NIBE Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NIBE Electric Heater Products Offered

10.1.5 NIBE Recent Developments

10.2 Watlow

10.2.1 Watlow Corporation Information

10.2.2 Watlow Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Watlow Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NIBE Electric Heater Products Offered

10.2.5 Watlow Recent Developments

10.3 Chromalox

10.3.1 Chromalox Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chromalox Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Chromalox Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chromalox Electric Heater Products Offered

10.3.5 Chromalox Recent Developments

10.4 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology

10.4.1 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Electric Heater Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Recent Developments

10.5 Friedr. Freek GmbH

10.5.1 Friedr. Freek GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 Friedr. Freek GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Friedr. Freek GmbH Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Friedr. Freek GmbH Electric Heater Products Offered

10.5.5 Friedr. Freek GmbH Recent Developments

10.6 OMEGA

10.6.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

10.6.2 OMEGA Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 OMEGA Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 OMEGA Electric Heater Products Offered

10.6.5 OMEGA Recent Developments

10.7 Zoppas Industries

10.7.1 Zoppas Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zoppas Industries Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Zoppas Industries Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Zoppas Industries Electric Heater Products Offered

10.7.5 Zoppas Industries Recent Developments

10.8 Thermowatt

10.8.1 Thermowatt Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thermowatt Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Thermowatt Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Thermowatt Electric Heater Products Offered

10.8.5 Thermowatt Recent Developments

10.9 Tutco Heating Solutions Group

10.9.1 Tutco Heating Solutions Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tutco Heating Solutions Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Tutco Heating Solutions Group Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tutco Heating Solutions Group Electric Heater Products Offered

10.9.5 Tutco Heating Solutions Group Recent Developments

10.10 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Heater Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation Electric Heater Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation Recent Developments

10.11 CCI Thermal Technologies

10.11.1 CCI Thermal Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 CCI Thermal Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 CCI Thermal Technologies Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CCI Thermal Technologies Electric Heater Products Offered

10.11.5 CCI Thermal Technologies Recent Developments

10.12 Headway Electric Heat Components

10.12.1 Headway Electric Heat Components Corporation Information

10.12.2 Headway Electric Heat Components Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Headway Electric Heat Components Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Headway Electric Heat Components Electric Heater Products Offered

10.12.5 Headway Electric Heat Components Recent Developments

10.13 Hotset GmbH

10.13.1 Hotset GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hotset GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Hotset GmbH Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hotset GmbH Electric Heater Products Offered

10.13.5 Hotset GmbH Recent Developments

10.14 Minco

10.14.1 Minco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Minco Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Minco Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Minco Electric Heater Products Offered

10.14.5 Minco Recent Developments

10.15 Durex Industries

10.15.1 Durex Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Durex Industries Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Durex Industries Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Durex Industries Electric Heater Products Offered

10.15.5 Durex Industries Recent Developments

10.16 Holroyd Components Ltd

10.16.1 Holroyd Components Ltd Corporation Information

10.16.2 Holroyd Components Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Holroyd Components Ltd Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Holroyd Components Ltd Electric Heater Products Offered

10.16.5 Holroyd Components Ltd Recent Developments

10.17 Honeywell

10.17.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.17.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Honeywell Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Honeywell Electric Heater Products Offered

10.17.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.18 Thermal Corporation

10.18.1 Thermal Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Thermal Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Thermal Corporation Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Thermal Corporation Electric Heater Products Offered

10.18.5 Thermal Corporation Recent Developments

10.19 Winkler GmbH

10.19.1 Winkler GmbH Corporation Information

10.19.2 Winkler GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Winkler GmbH Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Winkler GmbH Electric Heater Products Offered

10.19.5 Winkler GmbH Recent Developments

10.20 Industrial Heater Corporation

10.20.1 Industrial Heater Corporation Corporation Information

10.20.2 Industrial Heater Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Industrial Heater Corporation Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Industrial Heater Corporation Electric Heater Products Offered

10.20.5 Industrial Heater Corporation Recent Developments

10.21 Delta MFG

10.21.1 Delta MFG Corporation Information

10.21.2 Delta MFG Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Delta MFG Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Delta MFG Electric Heater Products Offered

10.21.5 Delta MFG Recent Developments

10.22 Wattco

10.22.1 Wattco Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wattco Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Wattco Electric Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Wattco Electric Heater Products Offered

10.22.5 Wattco Recent Developments

11 Electric Heater Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Heater Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Heater Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Electric Heater Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Heater Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Heater Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”