The report titled Global Agrochemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agrochemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agrochemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agrochemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agrochemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agrochemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agrochemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agrochemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agrochemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agrochemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agrochemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agrochemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem, Rotam

Market Segmentation by Product: Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others



The Agrochemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agrochemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agrochemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Agrochemicals Market Overview

1.1 Agrochemicals Product Overview

1.2 Agrochemicals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Insecticide

1.2.2 Fungicide

1.2.3 Herbicide

1.2.4 Molluscicide

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Agrochemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Agrochemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Agrochemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Agrochemicals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Agrochemicals Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Agrochemicals Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Agrochemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agrochemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Agrochemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agrochemicals Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agrochemicals Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agrochemicals as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agrochemicals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Agrochemicals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Agrochemicals by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Agrochemicals by Application

4.1 Agrochemicals Segment by Application

4.1.1 Rice

4.1.2 Banana and Pineapple

4.1.3 Other Fruit

4.1.4 Vegetables

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Agrochemicals Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Agrochemicals by Application

4.5.2 Europe Agrochemicals by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Agrochemicals by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals by Application

5 North America Agrochemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Agrochemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Agrochemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agrochemicals Business

10.1 Syngenta

10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.1.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Syngenta Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Syngenta Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Developments

10.2 Bayer Crop Science

10.2.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer Crop Science Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Syngenta Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.2.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Developments

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.4 DowDuPont

10.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DowDuPont Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DowDuPont Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

10.5 Monsanto

10.5.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

10.5.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Monsanto Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Monsanto Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.5.5 Monsanto Recent Developments

10.6 Adama

10.6.1 Adama Corporation Information

10.6.2 Adama Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Adama Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Adama Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.6.5 Adama Recent Developments

10.7 Nufarm

10.7.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nufarm Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nufarm Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nufarm Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.7.5 Nufarm Recent Developments

10.8 FMC

10.8.1 FMC Corporation Information

10.8.2 FMC Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 FMC Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 FMC Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.8.5 FMC Recent Developments

10.9 UPL

10.9.1 UPL Corporation Information

10.9.2 UPL Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 UPL Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 UPL Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.9.5 UPL Recent Developments

10.10 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Agrochemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Recent Developments

10.11 Sinochem

10.11.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sinochem Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sinochem Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sinochem Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.11.5 Sinochem Recent Developments

10.12 Rotam

10.12.1 Rotam Corporation Information

10.12.2 Rotam Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Rotam Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Rotam Agrochemicals Products Offered

10.12.5 Rotam Recent Developments

11 Agrochemicals Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Agrochemicals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Agrochemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Agrochemicals Industry Trends

11.4.2 Agrochemicals Market Drivers

11.4.3 Agrochemicals Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

