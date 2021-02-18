Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “High Throughput Screening Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global high throughput screening market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2030.

Key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing funding from the private and government organizations and the high implementation of high throughput screening technology for genomic screening. Currently, the technology is considered as a valuable tool for the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct highly efficient and cost effectiveness research in drug discovery and other relevant fields of chemistry and biology.

Some of the prominent players in the High Throughput Screening Market include:

Agilent Technologies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Danaher Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Aurora Instruments Ltd.

• BioTek Instruments

• Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• AXXAM S.p.A.

and Tecan Trading AG.

The high throughput screening is focused on development therapeutics for the treatment for numerous disorders and ailments including antitumor drugs and several others. The growing prevalence of chronic disorders is promoting the growth of the market, for improved treatment and better quality of life for patients. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, diabetes accounted for 1.6 million deaths worldwide.

The High Throughput Screening Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Technology (Bioinformatics, Lab on a Chip, Cell-Based Assays) Application (Toxicology, Primary Screening, Target Identification & validation), End User (Academic and Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others) and Region

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

