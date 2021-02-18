Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sample Preparation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sample preparation market is estimated to be over US$ 5.5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing R&D investments & funding from both private and public sector has presented a bright prospect for the growth of sample preparation market. Introduction of innovative new technologies has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of sample preparation instruments, devices and techniques.

Some of the prominent players in the Sample Preparation Market include:

Qiagen, ThermoFisher Scientific, Aligent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Hamilton Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Roche, and Tecan Group Ltd.

Introduction of automated sample preparation techniques have been have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the sample preparation market. Various advantages of such processes, namely reduced error, high productivity, efficacy and efficiency have been proven to impart high degree of reproducible results. Similarly incrementing the entire process of sample preparation with automated services of solid-phase extraction, solvent extraction and evaporation systems is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the sample preparation market in the times ahead.

The Sample Preparation Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (Instruments (Workstations, Liquid Handling Systems), Kits & Reagents (Purification, Isolation, Extraction), Consumables (Tubes, Filters), Accessories), Application (Genomics, Proteomics), End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic Research, Contract Research Organization)

