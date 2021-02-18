The continual growth of the eClinical Solutions Market can be attributed to increasing R&D expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, rising government funding and grants for clinical trials, growing adoption of eClinical Solutions to streamline R&D and clinical trial activity. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on clinical trials to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital eClinical Solutions system market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “eClinical Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global eClinical Solutions Market is estimated to be over US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the eClinical Solutions Market include:

Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Datatrak International, ERT Clinical, Medidata solutions, Merger Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, NextGen Healthcare

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies are continuously investing in R&D and Contract research organization for conducting research. This has led them to adopt eClinical Solutions like Electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical trial management systems (CTMS) to capture data. Moreover, pharma-biotech have allocated budget for IT in drug discovery and development also government provide funds to support clinical trials.

The eClinical Solutions Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, Analytics, RTMS, eTMF, Safety), Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based), Clinical Trial Phases, End User (CROs, Hospitals, Medical Device Manufactures)

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

