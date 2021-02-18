Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Voice prosthesis devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global voice prosthesis devices market is estimated to be over US$ 200 mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing incidences and prevalence of larynx cancer focus of market players in introducing new and innovative products and availability of favorable government regulations growth are some of the growth factors in the voice prosthesis devices market. Moreover, various educational and research institutes, organizations and societies are working on voice prosthesis devices to make them affordable. For instance, South Ural State University is conducting research on 3D printed silicone based voice prosthesis devices, to make these devices economical for the patients.

Some of the prominent players in the Voice Prosthesis Devices Market include:

Smiths Medical, Atos Medical, InHealth Technologies, Servona GmbH, Hood Laboratories, Andreas Fahl Medical Technology Sales GmbH, Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd

The market is expected to be propelled by increase in diagnosis rate of larynx cancer, rising cases of laryngectomy, and well established clinical recommendations. Long treatment period after total laryngectomy [patients need treatment for the rest of their lives (8–9 years on average)] and requirement of regular replacement is another pivotal factor that is expected to spur its demand in the coming years. Fully compliant end-users use around four voice prostheses a year, around two HMEs and one adhesive per day. In addition accessories are used when changing products.

The Voice Prosthesis Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Device (Indwelling Voice Prosthesis, Non-dwelling Voice Prosthesis); Valve (Blom-Singer, Provox Valve, other Valves); End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

