Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) was valued at over US$ 723.9 Mn in 2018 and It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.49% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing use of ALD technology across different verticals, like healthcare, nanotechnology and solar energy among others is the prime factor driving the market growth. The rising demand for 3D NAND storage and nano based applications provides significant opportunity to the players present in this market.

Some of the prominent players in the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market include:

Veeco Instruments Inc., Picosun Oy, Applied Materials, Inc., AIXTRON, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Denton Vacuum, and ADEKA CORPORATION

The use of ALD equipment in nanotechnology is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Technologically advanced ALD equipment is extensively used as tools for the manipulation of nanotechnology. As the market for nanotechnology is anticipated to grow over the years, this will indirectly influence the growth of ALD market. Moreover, growing demand for 3D NAND memory devices, have contributed significantly to the ALD market, as ALD technologies are widely used in fabrication of these products.

Rising demand of ALD technology for various end use applications is the major factor driving the market growth. ALD driven nanoscale semiconductor also finds several applications, in functional coatings, catalysis & photo catalysis, renewable energy conversion & storage, chemical sensing, opto-electronics, and flexible electronics. ALD is increasingly used in lithium batteries as it can store large amount of energy in compact size. Moreover, rise in R&D also provide new avenues for the market growth.

The Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (Aluminum Oxide, Catalytic, Metal, Plasma Enhanced (PEALD) and Other Products), Application (Solar Devices, Healthcare, Semiconductors, Electronics, and Other Applications) and Region

