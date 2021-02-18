Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Clinical Trial Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Clinical Trial Management System market is estimated to be over US$ 600 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual increasing adoption of clinical trial management systems, to manage and process the rising number of clinical trials being conducted worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global clinical trial management systems market. Increasing funding for R&D, coupled with rising incidences of chronic disorders globally has further contributed to the significant growth of the clinical trial management systems market. However, budget constraints for purchase of clinical trial management systems, is likely to restrain the market to certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Clinical Trial Management System Market include:

Oracle, Parexel, Bio-Optronics, IBM, Bioclinica, Medidata, Mednet Solutions, Veeva Systems, Mastercontrol and DZS Clinical Services

Rapid increase in geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic disorders worldwide has played a pivotal role in contributing to the increasing number of clinical trials conducted every year. Moreover, availability of funds for clinical trials, expiry of patents for several drugs and fierce competition in the pharmaceutical industry has contributed extensively to the growth of clinical trials. The growing number clinical trials has directly resulted in the wide scale adoption of clinical trial management systems worldwide to better process and manage such trials with high degree of simplicity and efficiency.

The Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type:

Site, Enterprise, Delivery Mode (Web-based (Hosted), Cloud-based (SaaS), Licensed Enterprise (On Premise)), Component (Services, Software

End User:

Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

