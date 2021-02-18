Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Global Virtualization Security Market Study by Solution, Deployment, Component, Service, Vertical and Organization Size 2020-2025

The global virtualization security market generated revenue of US$ XX.X million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX.X million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX.X% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for Virtualization Security. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. 

The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on the global Virtualization Security market. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the Virtualization Security market. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global Virtualization Security scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the Virtualization Security market.

Virtualization Security Market Major Key Player:  Trend Micro, VMware, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Sophos, Cisco, IBM, Centrify, HyTrust, Checkpoint

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the Virtualization Security market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the Virtualization Security market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of technology, component, and industry.

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Component:

  • Solution
  • Services

Global Virtualization Security Market, by Solution:

  • Host-based
  • Anti-malware
  • Virtual Appliance
  • Virtual Zone
  • Virtual Infrastructure Protection
  • Virtual Life Cycle Protection
  • Log and Patch Management
  • Configuration Management
  • Virtualization Security API

Global Virtualization Security Market, by Service:

  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Deployment:

  • Cloud based
  • On-premises

Virtualization Security Market, By Organization Size

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

Virtualization Security Market, By Vertical

  • Service Providers
  • Enterprises

Virtualization Security Market, by Region:

  • North America (U.S. Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

 

