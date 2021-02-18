The global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market generated revenue of US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period.

The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on the global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market. The report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market.

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Key Player : Atom Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ge Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Toitu Co., Ltd., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of technology, component, and industry.

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market, Device Type:

Fetal Monitors (Fetal Ultrasound, Electronic Fetal Monitors, Fetal Dopplers and Others)

Neonatal Monitors (Multiparameter Cardiorespiratory Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs and Others)

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Care Centers

Others

Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market, by Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), Rest of the World

