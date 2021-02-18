A superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the organic pasta market report are Barilla Group, Ebro Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods Inc., George DeLallo Company, Dakota Growers Pasta Co., Windmill Organics, MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics), Mizkan America, Inc., Seggiano, Pastificio Felicetti S.p.a, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., Bionaturae, LLC among other domestic and global players.

Global organic pasta market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The organic trend is one of the most popular trends in the food and beverage industry, and is increasingly being embraced by the biggest consumers in the world. Organic food contains fewer pesticides, is considered a fresh food, is good for the environment and also enhances the nutritional value of the food.

The food and beverage industry has undergone many changes in recent years. Consumer awareness of chemical-food products adversely increased. Nowadays consumers are not in favour of consuming harmful chemicals in their diet. In addition, adding preservatives and additives during food processing also reveals the chemical nature of food products. Therefore, organic food with chemical-free properties provides optimism to the consumer. Organic pasta also accounts for a significant share of organic food consumption, as pasta is considered an important food product for a large consumer base.

Increasing concerns about health and well-being have led to consumer habits. They also changed their diet. Due to this change, demand for organic products and ingredients has increased significantly in the last few decades. The transfer of clean-label products is also increasing the demand for organic pasta from consumers. Organic pasta, which can be obtained on the market, is generally non-GMO certified, as consumers are choosing non-modified ingredients in their products. Consumers want transparency in the products which they consume, and want to know the source of the ingredient in their food products.

Consumer curves change constantly over time and their demand varies with these changing preferences. Inability to find products that meet these demands will lead consumers to other brands. Therefore, manufacturers want to an innovation in their products. This has led producers to specify excess capital to set up R&D facilities that can meet these moving demands and also acts as an opportunity for the market players. However, the major factor that hinders the growth of the organic pasta market in developing countries is the increasing prices.

Conducts Overall ORGANIC PASTA Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Source (Wheat, Rice, Legumes, Buckwheat, Oats and Others),

Product (Penne, Spaghetti, Elbows, Fettuccine & Linguine, Filled Pasta and Others),

Packaging (Boxes, Trays, Packets & Pouches), Category (Fresh and Dried)

, Distribution Channel (Direct (B2B), Indirect (B2C), Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Discount Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, e-Commerce)

The countries covered in the organic pasta market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America and Europe dominates the organic pasta market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of health issues and awareness about the non-chemical food.

