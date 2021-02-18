A superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the snack pellet equipment market report are Clextral, GEA Group Altiengesellschaft, Buhler, N.P & Company, NC, Kiremko, Jas Enterprises, SUMPOT, TSUNG HSING FOOD MACHINERY CO.LTD, Pres-On, balance foods llc, among other domestic and global players.

Snack pellet equipment market is expected to grow at a USD 1.8 billion at a growth rate of 5.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Snack pellets are semi-finished products which are either cooked by frying or by hot air expansion. They are preferred by a majority of customer due to longer shelf life, stability, and bulk density. Snack pellet will be prominent due to choice over convenience food. The market will grow immensely because of the innovation and new variety of snacks with new ingredients which is available in the market to attract the customer. With this new technique it will help to achieve the new demand of the customers.

Easy availability of raw materials will enhance the market growth, and with the enhanced productivity is likely to elevate the growth of the market. As with the developing economies more consumers are working class and thus it helps to grow the ready to eat food market. But with the expensive cost of the machinery for the snack pellet market, makes it a restraining factor for the market. However, with the availability of counterfeit products in the market, makes it a challenge for the snack pellet equipment market to grow.

By Product Type (Potato-Based, Corn-Based, Rice-Based, Tapioca-Based, Multigrain-Bases, Cereal Grains, Legumes, and Vegetables),

Form (2D, Tridimensional, Die-Faced),

Equipment Type (Extrusion, Mixing, Cutting, Drying, Frying, Seasoning)

The countries covered in the snack pellet equipment market product report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America dominates the snack pellet equipment market due to the lucrative growth and humongous presence of well-established snack pellet equipment manufacturing firms in the region.

