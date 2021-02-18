A superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the tea extracts market report are Finlay Tea Solutions UK Ltd., Akbar Brothers (Pvt) Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co KG, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Amax NutraSource Inc., Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., AVT Natural Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, Inc., Nestle S.A. among other domestic and global players.

Tea extracts market is expected to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in demand for instant drinking beverages and the application of tea extracts which are used in cosmetics and nutraceuticals are the driving factors for the tea extracts market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world and is sourced from the camellia sinensis plant. Depending on the leaf processing of the camellia sinensis plant, various tea extracts are available in the market including white tea extract, green tea extract, black tea extract and oolong long tea extract.

High consumption of beverages worldwide, increased awareness of the health and well-being of the population, consumers have become more inclined towards health and natural products, growing inclination of people and the food industry towards vegetable ingredients such as flavoring or flavoring ingredients helps to increase the demand for tea extracts market during the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

On the other hand, the consumption of large amount of tea causes side effects and climatic changes which affect the tea cultivation and may hinder the growth of the tea extracts industry in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing consumption of premium foods and increasing popularity of functional foods will also increase the opportunity for the tea extracts market. Innovative applications of green tea extract in cosmetics have also expanded the growth opportunities in the tea extracts market.

By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Lemon Tea, Others (White Tea)),

Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based),

Form (Liquid and Powder),

Category (Organic, Conventional)

The countries covered in the tea extracts market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The tea extracts market in Asia-Pacific is smaller than in the North American and European markets. In addition, in the Asia-Pacific region the tea extracts market is fragmented with multiple emerging and small-scale companies developing generic tea extracts on the Chinese market. The increase in FDI and the rise in living standards will make countries such as China, India, Malaysia and Thailand a promising market opportunity for tea extracts.

