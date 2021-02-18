Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market 2020-2027| Applications Analysis and Key Players – Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree

The Latest Report titled “Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Outdoor LED Lightings market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Outdoor LED Lightings industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.

Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market Key Players:


Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Hubbell Incorporated
General Electric Company
OSRAM Licht AG
Cree, Inc.
Eaton Corporation Plc.
Dialight plc
Zumtobel Group AG
SYSKA LED
Virtual Extension
Evluma

Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Outdoor LED Lightings market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Outdoor LED Lightings from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Outdoor LED Lightings market.

Global Outdoor LED Lightings Research Scope:

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

Less than 50W
Between 50W and 150W
More than 150W

Market By Application:

Highways & Roadways
Architectural
Public Places
Others

Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market By Geography:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria
    • South Africa
    • Others
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Columbia
    • Chile
    • Others

