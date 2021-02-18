Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market 2020-2027 : (Full Market Analysis) by Top Key Players – Basf SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International Limited

The Latest Report titled “Global Waterproofing Chemical Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Waterproofing Chemical market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Waterproofing Chemical industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Key Players:


Basf SE
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Conpro Chemicals Private Limited
Drizoro S.A.U.
Fosroc International Limited
Johns Manville Corporation
Mapei S.P.A
Pidilite Industries Limited
Sika Ag
Soprema Group
The Dow Chemical Company
Wacker Chemie AG

Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Waterproofing Chemical market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Waterproofing Chemical from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Waterproofing Chemical market.

Global Waterproofing Chemical Research Scope:

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

Bitumen
Elastomers
Polyvinyl Chloride
TPO
EPDM

Market By Application:

Roofing & Walls
Floors & Basements
Waste & Water Management
Tunnel Liners
Others

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market By Geography:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria
    • South Africa
    • Others
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Columbia
    • Chile
    • Others

