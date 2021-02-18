The Latest Report titled “Global Crude Oil Carriers Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Crude Oil Carriers market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Crude Oil Carriers industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Key Players:



AET

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC)

Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd

Euronav

Frontline Ltd.

Maran Tankers Management Inc.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).

National Iranian Tanker Company

NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd.

OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C.

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

Sovcomflot Group

Teekay Corporation



Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Crude Oil Carriers market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Crude Oil Carriers from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Crude Oil Carriers market.

Global Crude Oil Carriers Research Scope:

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



VLCC/ULCC

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax



Market By Application:



Crude

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market By Geography:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Southeast Asia Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Others

South America Brazil Argentina Columbia Chile Others



