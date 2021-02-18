Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market 2020-2027 : Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players – AET, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC), Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd, Euronav

The Latest Report titled “Global Crude Oil Carriers Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Crude Oil Carriers market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Crude Oil Carriers industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Key Players:


AET
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC)
Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd
Euronav
Frontline Ltd.
Maran Tankers Management Inc.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).
National Iranian Tanker Company
NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd.
OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C.
Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)
Sovcomflot Group
Teekay Corporation

Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Crude Oil Carriers market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Crude Oil Carriers from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Crude Oil Carriers market.

Global Crude Oil Carriers Research Scope:

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

VLCC/ULCC
Suezmax
Aframax
Panamax

Market By Application:

Crude
Gasoline
Diesel
Others

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market By Geography:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria
    • South Africa
    • Others
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Columbia
    • Chile
    • Others

