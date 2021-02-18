Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

Global Home Decor Market Growth, Trends, Revenue and Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2027

The Latest Report titled “Global Home Decor Market” published by Global Marketers focuses on the rapidly changing market development as well as initial and future estimation of the Home Decor market. The key highlights of the report represent essential features and characteristics of the global Home Decor industry. This research study consists of the development trends, future opportunities, factors influencing the product growth, and the major segments of the market. Authors have included the key findings of the historical as well as the future predictions of the industry growth. Upstream raw materials Suppliers and downstream buyer’s breakdown are covered in this research report. The report shows a detailed analysis of the competitor’s analysis, product scope, market overview, opportunities, and key company profile. Further, it covers the product types, applications, and regional analysis trending in the market.

Global Home Decor Market Key Players:


Kimball International
Herman Miller
Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc
Urban Ladder
D’decor Home Fabrics
Snapdeal
Flipkart
Jabong
Mebelkart
Style Spa
The Label

Market Overview and Regional Snapshot: The major aspects covered in the report are Market Revenue by Region, Volume & Value, Production, Company’s Share, CAGR, and Market Size. Furthermore, the Home Decor market is intensely examined on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa & Rest of the World.

This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Home Decor from 2015-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Home Decor market.

Global Home Decor Research Scope:

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

Furniture
Textiles
Floor Coverings

Market By Application:

Household
Commercial

Global Home Decor Market By Geography:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • India
    • Southeast Asia
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Nigeria
    • South Africa
    • Others
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Columbia
    • Chile
    • Others

