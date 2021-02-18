A superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the paperboard jar market report are Paper Tube Co., Chicago Paper Tube & Can Company, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Nagel Paper, Halaspack Bt, Irwin Packaging Pty Ltd., Ace Paper Tube among other domestic and global players.

Paperboard jar market is estimated to register growth at the rate of 3.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Paperboard jar market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus of environmental sustainability and application of recyclable products in packaging industry.

Paperboard jars are lightweight containers essentially composed out of recycled paper and are broadly utilized for packaging of cosmetics and food & beverages. These vessels have sturdy barrier features and are proficient in preserving freshness and bar fragrance migration. Paperboard jars are frequently regarded as a cost-efficient and environmentally beneficial replacement for alloy jars, unusually for cosmetics.

Label landlords are targeting paperboard containers as an added packaging solution that assures to extend safeguard and folds up as an advertising medium. These characteristics make paperboard jars or containers a suitable choice for retail presentations, where merchandise differentiation is a pivotal interest. Thus, paperboard jars are assumed to have definite growth possibilities in the global packaging business. Also, the availability of multiple closing alternatives is anticipated to influence the exchange of paperboard jars emphatically. The companies are implementing child-resistant container caps to ensure protection. Various companies also propose custom-fitted finishes, friction-fit lids and support, and ring-pull cap fixings. Paperboard containers with re-sealable caps commence to scarcer wastage, preserves the contents, and yield multiplied uses. Certain factors are expected to drive the market growth potential during the anticipated time frame of 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, packaging operators are consolidating customized closings and innovation in terms of paper jars to improve consumer involvement. The use of custom fitments and closures of metal, plastic, and paperboard ensures leak-free and spill-free containment of the packaged product. These product developments are expected to continue, thereby fuelling the adoption of paperboard jars in the next decade.

By Neck Diameter (Up to 50 mm, 51 mm – 100 mm, 101 mm & Above),

Closure Type (Caps, Snap-on, Plug, Lids, Metal, Plastic, Paperboard Ends),

End Use (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Coffee and Tea, Food & Beverages, Snacks & Confectionery, Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, Others)

The countries covered in the paperboard jar market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) province is anticipated to impersonate profitable opportunities for paperboard jar businesses. This can be credited to the thriving retail division in the country. Customers are inclining for appealing and sustainable paperboard container owing to this transformation market is anticipated to stimulate the need for these jars in the province. Moreover, nations of Europe and North America are assumed to behold steadfast call for paper jars, owing to their broad enactment for packaging of dehydrated meals and confectionery.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Paperboard Jar market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Paperboard Jar market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

