Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Fruit Juice And Vegetable Juice Market

Juice is one of the most preferred drinks in all the age groups globally. Juice is prepared by extracting the pulp of fruits and vegetables. It is also prepared by using artificial flavors.

Growing concern for heath is the major driver for fruit and vegetable juice market globally. Fruit and vegetable juice contain important nutritional factors and their deficiency would lead to number of diseases and illnesses. Therefore nutritional benefits act as a driver for the consumption of fruit and vegetable juice. Among fruit juices orange juice is the most preferred juice globally which has the total demand of approximately 30 percent worldwide.

Fruit juice and vegetable juice are the replacements for carbonated drinks and energy drinks. Consumers are health conscious and prefer fruit juice than any other type of drink available in market. Consumers changing lifestyle has made fruit juice as the part of their daily diet. Juice making companies are focusing on adding extra vitamins and minerals according to consumers changing taste and preference and demand. The convenience packaging is for all the consumers are the key factor to attract the consumers to buy fruit juice and vegetable juice.

The companies are focusing on product innovation to influence the consumers by different marketing strategy such as advertisements and effective distribution among others. Consumers prefer natural fruit juices or which contain 100 % in fruit content (concentrated juice). The market is segmented on the basis of types of fruits such as Orange Juice, Guava Juice, Apple Juice, Lemon Juice among others. Moreover along with orange juice mixed juices are the major trends in the market globally. The global market is expected to grow substantial CAGR by 2019. The leading geography is Asia pacific followed by North America.

The key players in the global fruit juice and vegetable juice market include Pepsi Co, Del Monte Foods Corporation, The Coca- Cola Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Welch Foods and Mott’s and Nestle among others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others

