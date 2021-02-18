Scope of the Report:
As for the global quantum dots display industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four giants, Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The South Korea giant Samsung, which has 53.40% market share in 2014, is the leader in the quantum dots display industry. The manufacturers following Samsung are LG, which respectively has 27.57% market share globally. The CSOT is the leader of China quantum dots display manufacturers. It sells a total of 25.73 million dollar quantum dots display products in the year of 2014.
The downstream industries of quantum dots display products are TV, smartphone and monitor. In the recent years, with the demanding requirement of consumer for the better resolution and the desire of manufacturers for the lower cost, quantum dots display products become more and more popular. In the foreseeable future, the quantum dots display products will show an optimistic upward trend.
The worldwide market for Quantum Dot Display (QLED) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.8% over the next five years, will reach 7460 million US$ in 2024, from 1420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Samsung
LG
Sharp
CSOT
AUO
BOE
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Quantum Dot Display (QLED) are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Quantum Dot Display (QLED) sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Quantum Dot Display (QLED) industry
- Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Value and Growth
Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Type:
QDEF
QLED
Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Applications:
TV
Monitor
Smartphone
Others
Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
