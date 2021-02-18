Scope of the Report:

As for the global quantum dots display industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four giants, Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The South Korea giant Samsung, which has 53.40% market share in 2014, is the leader in the quantum dots display industry. The manufacturers following Samsung are LG, which respectively has 27.57% market share globally. The CSOT is the leader of China quantum dots display manufacturers. It sells a total of 25.73 million dollar quantum dots display products in the year of 2014.

The downstream industries of quantum dots display products are TV, smartphone and monitor. In the recent years, with the demanding requirement of consumer for the better resolution and the desire of manufacturers for the lower cost, quantum dots display products become more and more popular. In the foreseeable future, the quantum dots display products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Quantum Dot Display (QLED) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.8% over the next five years, will reach 7460 million US$ in 2024, from 1420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Samsung

LG

Sharp

CSOT

AUO

BOE

Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Type:

QDEF

QLED

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Applications:

TV

Monitor

Smartphone

Others

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

