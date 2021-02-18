Scope of the Report:

Metallurgy, Petrochemical industry and material handling are the main application areas for industrial furnaces and ovens market. Dairy, especially material handling, accounted for 35.66% of total market share, followed by metallurgy industry (28.83%) and petrochemical industry (18.32%).

The largest consumption area is Europe and China, with metallurgy and material handling industry leading the market. Europe and North America are much matured market, mergers and acquisitions accelerated this process. For emerging economies, like China and India, industrial furnaces and ovens technology is rapidly improving.

Although sales of industrial furnaces and ovens brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 10800 million US$ in 2024, from 9530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Andritz

Tenova

Despatch

Primetals Technologies

Aichelin Group

ALD

Inductotherm Corporation

SECO/WARWICK

Ipsen

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Gasbarre Furnace

Cieffe(Accu）

Surface Combustion

Mersen

JUMO

Nutec Bickley

CEC

Wisconsin Oven

Sistem Teknik

AVS

PVA TePla

TAV

Shenwu

Phoenix Furnace

Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market Segmentation Analysis-

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market By Type:

Combustion Type

Electric Type

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market By Applications:

Metallurgy

Petrochemical Industry

Material Handling

Other

Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

