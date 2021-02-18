Scope of the Report:

Europe and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and South Korea), is the main production base of marine propeller, key manufacturers: Nakashima Propeller

Hyundai Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Schottel., MAN Diesel & Turbo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki, MMG, Berg Propulsion (Cat), Baltic Shipyard, Scana Volda, Veem, Teignbridge, DMPC, Wartsila CME, Changzhou Zhonghai, Wuhan Kawasaki Marine are all located here. The production of marine propeller was 86078 Tons in 2014, of which 85.37% is produced in Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Fixed pitch propeller is the most popular product type nowadays, due to a great proportion of ocean-going vessels in shipbuilding industry. And it will remain in this state in the next few years.

Marine propeller industry has a long history, and now developed very mature. Its production and sales have gradually concentrated in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Currently, there are hundreds of large and small manufacturers of marine propeller worldwide, coupled with the shipbuilding’s overcapacity, the global market’s recession is unstoppable, and the marine propeller market competition will become increasingly fierce over time.

The worldwide market for Marine Propeller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Marine Propeller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Nakashima Propeller

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Michigan Wheel

Kawasaki

MMG

Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar)

Teignbridge

Baltic Shipyard

Veem Limited

Brunvoll Volda

Rolls-Royce

Schottel

DMPC

Wartsila CME

Changzhou Zhonghai

SMMC Marine Drive Systems

Key highlight Of the Research:

Marine Propeller Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Marine Propeller product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Marine Propeller Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Marine Propeller Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Marine Propeller are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Marine Propeller sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Marine Propeller by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Marine Propeller industry

Global Marine Propeller Value and Growth

Global Marine Propeller Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Marine Propeller Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Marine Propeller Market By Type:

Controllable pitch propeller

Fixed pitch propeller

Marine Propeller Market By Applications:

Superyachts

Small cruise ships

Medium size boats

Marine Propeller market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Marine Propeller Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Marine Propeller Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

