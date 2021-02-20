Scope of the Report:
Europe, USA and China are the main production base of asynchronous motor, key manufacturers: ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA , Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte , WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong are mostly located here. The production of asynchronous motor was 31991.5 K units in 2014, of which 83.41% is produced in Europe, USA, and China.
Asynchronous motor has been developed for decades, and now is widely used in many industries. Even in the current environment of global recession, asynchronous motor industry still maintains a strong growth, and will continue this status in the next few years.
The worldwide market for Asynchronous Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 14000 million US$ in 2024, from 8000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Asynchronous Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Asynchronous Motor Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Asynchronous Motor product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Asynchronous Motor Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Asynchronous Motor Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Asynchronous Motor are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Asynchronous Motor sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Asynchronous Motor by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Asynchronous Motor industry
- Global Asynchronous Motor Value and Growth
Global Asynchronous Motor Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Asynchronous Motor Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Asynchronous Motor Market By Type:
Single-phase asynchronous motor
Three-phase asynchronous motor
Asynchronous Motor Market By Applications:
Chemical industry
Logistics industry
Engineering and manufacturing industry
Others
Asynchronous Motor market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Asynchronous Motor Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Asynchronous Motor Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
