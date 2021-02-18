Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Rodenticides and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in agriculture industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Rodenticides in the Asia Pacific region.

The leading manufactures mainly are UPL, Basf, Liphatech, Bayer Cropscience and Senestech. UPL is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.5% in 2016. The next is Basf and Liphatech.

The worldwide market for Rodenticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Rodenticides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

UPL

Basf

Liphatech

Bayer Cropscience

Senestech

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Syngenta

JT Eaton

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Brizal Quimica

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

Pulangke

SANLI

Key highlight Of the Research:

Rodenticides Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Rodenticides product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Rodenticides Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Rodenticides Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Rodenticides are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Rodenticides sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Rodenticides by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Rodenticides industry

Global Rodenticides Value and Growth

Global Rodenticides Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Rodenticides Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Rodenticides Market By Type:

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulants

Rodenticides Market By Applications:

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

Rodenticides market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Rodenticides Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Rodenticides Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

