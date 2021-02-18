Scope of the Report:
The global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015.
China, North America, EU and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while China holds 28.83% consumption share, North America holds 23.92%, EU holds 23.45%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 14.34% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 90.54% of the global consumption in total.
The worldwide market for Adipic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 6110 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Adipic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Invista
Solvay
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
Haili
Huafon
Shenma Industrial
Hualu Hengsheng
Liaoyang Sinopec
Hongye
Tianli
Yangmei Fengxi
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Adipic Acid Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Adipic Acid product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Adipic Acid Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Adipic Acid Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Adipic Acid are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Adipic Acid sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Adipic Acid by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Adipic Acid industry
- Global Adipic Acid Value and Growth
Global Adipic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Adipic Acid Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Adipic Acid Market By Type:
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
Adipic Acid Market By Applications:
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Adipic Esters
Others
Adipic Acid market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Adipic Acid Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Adipic Acid Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.
