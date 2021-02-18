Whey protein is a liquid which is derived while manufacturing cheese. Whey protein is primarily of three types which include whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate (WPC), and whey protein hydrolysate. Among all these types WPC which is rich in Lactose and low in protein constitutes over one third of the market share in terms of usage that is in production of protein beverages and nutritional supplements. Lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase is a part of whey protein concentrate. Lactoferrin is only partly saturated with iron mostly present in, mammalian and many exocrine fluids such as saliva and mucous secretion. Lactoperoxidase is a hemoprotein enables to catalyze the oxidation of thyocyanate and iodide ions to produce oxidizing agents. It is primarily found in cervical mucus, exocrine secretions as saliva, lachrymal fluid and milk and nasal glands.

Some of the major players operating in lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market includes Agennix Inc, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Milei Gmbh, Pharming Group NV, Ingredia SA, Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd, Taradon Laboratory Sprl and Ventria Bioscience Inc among others.

Lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market is segmented on the basis of application which includes food products, infant formula, sports and functional food, pharmaceuticals, feed products and personal care products. Among all these segments pharmaceuticals segment is expected to account for the major share in terms of revenue contribution followed by cosmetic segment during the forecast period. Various functional properties such as iron bioavailability, ant carcinogenic effect, antibacterial effect, anti-oxidant effect and others support in making or formation of varieties of drugs which is supporting the growth of lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market growth in pharmaceutical segment. Moreover, sports and functional food is expected to show a healthy growth during the forecast period.

Lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase is also segmented on the basis of functionality. Lactoferrin segmentation on the basis of functionality includes anti-inflammatory, antioxidant intestinal flora protection, iron absorption, antibacterial and immune cell stimulation. Among all these segments intestinal flora protection is expected to have major usage in various application as compared to others. Moreover, antibacterial and iron absorption is expected to show a substantial contribution on the basis of functionality in different applications. Lactoperoxidase is also further segmented on the basis of functionality which includes antimicrobial, intestinal flora protection and anti- inflammatory in guts. Among all these segments intestinal flora protection is expected to possess high usage in Lactoperoxidase market for next five to six years. However, antimicrobial is expected to show a healthy growth in the near future. High usage of lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase as antimicrobial in food products to increase its shelf life is expected to support the demand of antimicrobial in lactoperoxidase market during the forecast period.

Globally due to its wide usage and applications, lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase is predicted to show a healthy growth during the forecast period. Among all the regions North America is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue in lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market followed by Europe. Rising demand of sports and energy drinks in the U.S is expected to support the demand of Lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market across the North America region. Asia Pacific is also expected to show a substantial growth in lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market during the forecast period. Increasing need for dietary supplements across the region and high usage of cosmetics product in Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries is expected to furl the market growth in the near future.

Rising disposable income coupled with increasing number of health conscious people across the globe is expected to support the demand of lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase market in the near future. Moreover, increased consumption of sports drinks and functional food is expected to play major role in fueling the growth of lactoferrin and lactoperoxidase demand during the forecast period.

