Scope of the Report:

China (about 28% in 2015) is the largest consumer of Automotive Rear-view Mirror and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Rear-view Mirror in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, many foreign car rearview mirror manufacturers enter into Chinese market by investment or joint venture with domestic companies. At present, the major companies in China are Magna Tangnali Tangnali, MSR, Ficosa, Ichikon and Changchun Fawer.

The second place is Europe (with the sales market share of 23%); following North America with the sales market share of 21%.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror industry can be classified into Exterior Mirrors and Interior Mirrorsis. Report data showed production market 67% of Exterior Mirrors type, and 33% of Interior Mirrorsis in 2015.

The worldwide market for Automotive Rear-view Mirror is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 8310 million US$ in 2024, from 7320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Rear-view Mirror in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

SMR

Magna

Gentex

Ficosa

Murakami Kaimeido

MEKRA Lang

SL Corporation

Ichikoh

Flabeg

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

Key highlight Of the Research:

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Automotive Rear-view Mirror product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Automotive Rear-view Mirror Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Automotive Rear-view Mirror are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Automotive Rear-view Mirror by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Automotive Rear-view Mirror industry

Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Value and Growth

Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market By Type:

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Rear-view Mirror market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

