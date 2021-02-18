“
The report titled Global Fancy Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fancy Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fancy Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fancy Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fancy Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fancy Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fancy Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fancy Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fancy Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fancy Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fancy Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fancy Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun, AA GLOBAL, Woolen Co., Changzhou Elite, Consinee, Tongxiang Import and Export, Damodar, Amarjothi, Sulochana, Loyal Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Rajvir Industries, Sujata Synthetics, BK International Group, Monticolor, Lanificio dell’Olivo, Lane Mondial, Adriafil, Muradim, NORD CINIGLIA, Torcitura Padana, GB filati, Karbel, Etoliplik, KONGKIAT, Laxtons
Market Segmentation by Product: Chenille Yarn
Gimp Yarn
Loop Yarn
Knop Yarn
Slub Yarn
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Garment Industry
Garment Accessory
Carpet and Others
The Fancy Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fancy Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fancy Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fancy Yarn market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fancy Yarn industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fancy Yarn market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fancy Yarn market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fancy Yarn market?
Table of Contents:
1 Fancy Yarn Market Overview
1.1 Fancy Yarn Product Scope
1.2 Fancy Yarn Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Chenille Yarn
1.2.3 Gimp Yarn
1.2.4 Loop Yarn
1.2.5 Knop Yarn
1.2.6 Slub Yarn
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Fancy Yarn Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Garment Industry
1.3.3 Garment Accessory
1.3.4 Carpet and Others
1.4 Fancy Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Fancy Yarn Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Fancy Yarn Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Fancy Yarn Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Fancy Yarn Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Fancy Yarn Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Fancy Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Fancy Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Fancy Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Fancy Yarn Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fancy Yarn Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Fancy Yarn Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fancy Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fancy Yarn as of 2020)
3.4 Global Fancy Yarn Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Fancy Yarn Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Fancy Yarn Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Fancy Yarn Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Fancy Yarn Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fancy Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Fancy Yarn Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Fancy Yarn Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Fancy Yarn Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Fancy Yarn Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fancy Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Fancy Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Fancy Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fancy Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Fancy Yarn Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Fancy Yarn Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Fancy Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Fancy Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Fancy Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fancy Yarn Business
12.1 Huayi Yarn
12.1.1 Huayi Yarn Corporation Information
12.1.2 Huayi Yarn Business Overview
12.1.3 Huayi Yarn Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Huayi Yarn Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.1.5 Huayi Yarn Recent Development
12.2 Fan Xuan Yang
12.2.1 Fan Xuan Yang Corporation Information
12.2.2 Fan Xuan Yang Business Overview
12.2.3 Fan Xuan Yang Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Fan Xuan Yang Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.2.5 Fan Xuan Yang Recent Development
12.3 Tiantianrun
12.3.1 Tiantianrun Corporation Information
12.3.2 Tiantianrun Business Overview
12.3.3 Tiantianrun Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Tiantianrun Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.3.5 Tiantianrun Recent Development
12.4 AA GLOBAL
12.4.1 AA GLOBAL Corporation Information
12.4.2 AA GLOBAL Business Overview
12.4.3 AA GLOBAL Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AA GLOBAL Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.4.5 AA GLOBAL Recent Development
12.5 Woolen Co.
12.5.1 Woolen Co. Corporation Information
12.5.2 Woolen Co. Business Overview
12.5.3 Woolen Co. Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Woolen Co. Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.5.5 Woolen Co. Recent Development
12.6 Changzhou Elite
12.6.1 Changzhou Elite Corporation Information
12.6.2 Changzhou Elite Business Overview
12.6.3 Changzhou Elite Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Changzhou Elite Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.6.5 Changzhou Elite Recent Development
12.7 Consinee
12.7.1 Consinee Corporation Information
12.7.2 Consinee Business Overview
12.7.3 Consinee Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Consinee Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.7.5 Consinee Recent Development
12.8 Tongxiang Import and Export
12.8.1 Tongxiang Import and Export Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tongxiang Import and Export Business Overview
12.8.3 Tongxiang Import and Export Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Tongxiang Import and Export Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.8.5 Tongxiang Import and Export Recent Development
12.9 Damodar
12.9.1 Damodar Corporation Information
12.9.2 Damodar Business Overview
12.9.3 Damodar Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Damodar Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.9.5 Damodar Recent Development
12.10 Amarjothi
12.10.1 Amarjothi Corporation Information
12.10.2 Amarjothi Business Overview
12.10.3 Amarjothi Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Amarjothi Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.10.5 Amarjothi Recent Development
12.11 Sulochana
12.11.1 Sulochana Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sulochana Business Overview
12.11.3 Sulochana Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sulochana Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.11.5 Sulochana Recent Development
12.12 Loyal Textile Mills
12.12.1 Loyal Textile Mills Corporation Information
12.12.2 Loyal Textile Mills Business Overview
12.12.3 Loyal Textile Mills Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Loyal Textile Mills Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.12.5 Loyal Textile Mills Recent Development
12.13 Reliance Weaving Mills
12.13.1 Reliance Weaving Mills Corporation Information
12.13.2 Reliance Weaving Mills Business Overview
12.13.3 Reliance Weaving Mills Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Reliance Weaving Mills Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.13.5 Reliance Weaving Mills Recent Development
12.14 Rajvir Industries
12.14.1 Rajvir Industries Corporation Information
12.14.2 Rajvir Industries Business Overview
12.14.3 Rajvir Industries Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Rajvir Industries Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.14.5 Rajvir Industries Recent Development
12.15 Sujata Synthetics
12.15.1 Sujata Synthetics Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sujata Synthetics Business Overview
12.15.3 Sujata Synthetics Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sujata Synthetics Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.15.5 Sujata Synthetics Recent Development
12.16 BK International Group
12.16.1 BK International Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 BK International Group Business Overview
12.16.3 BK International Group Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 BK International Group Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.16.5 BK International Group Recent Development
12.17 Monticolor
12.17.1 Monticolor Corporation Information
12.17.2 Monticolor Business Overview
12.17.3 Monticolor Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Monticolor Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.17.5 Monticolor Recent Development
12.18 Lanificio dell’Olivo
12.18.1 Lanificio dell’Olivo Corporation Information
12.18.2 Lanificio dell’Olivo Business Overview
12.18.3 Lanificio dell’Olivo Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Lanificio dell’Olivo Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.18.5 Lanificio dell’Olivo Recent Development
12.19 Lane Mondial
12.19.1 Lane Mondial Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lane Mondial Business Overview
12.19.3 Lane Mondial Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lane Mondial Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.19.5 Lane Mondial Recent Development
12.20 Adriafil
12.20.1 Adriafil Corporation Information
12.20.2 Adriafil Business Overview
12.20.3 Adriafil Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Adriafil Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.20.5 Adriafil Recent Development
12.21 Muradim
12.21.1 Muradim Corporation Information
12.21.2 Muradim Business Overview
12.21.3 Muradim Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Muradim Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.21.5 Muradim Recent Development
12.22 NORD CINIGLIA
12.22.1 NORD CINIGLIA Corporation Information
12.22.2 NORD CINIGLIA Business Overview
12.22.3 NORD CINIGLIA Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 NORD CINIGLIA Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.22.5 NORD CINIGLIA Recent Development
12.23 Torcitura Padana
12.23.1 Torcitura Padana Corporation Information
12.23.2 Torcitura Padana Business Overview
12.23.3 Torcitura Padana Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Torcitura Padana Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.23.5 Torcitura Padana Recent Development
12.24 GB filati
12.24.1 GB filati Corporation Information
12.24.2 GB filati Business Overview
12.24.3 GB filati Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 GB filati Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.24.5 GB filati Recent Development
12.25 Karbel
12.25.1 Karbel Corporation Information
12.25.2 Karbel Business Overview
12.25.3 Karbel Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Karbel Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.25.5 Karbel Recent Development
12.26 Etoliplik
12.26.1 Etoliplik Corporation Information
12.26.2 Etoliplik Business Overview
12.26.3 Etoliplik Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Etoliplik Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.26.5 Etoliplik Recent Development
12.27 KONGKIAT
12.27.1 KONGKIAT Corporation Information
12.27.2 KONGKIAT Business Overview
12.27.3 KONGKIAT Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 KONGKIAT Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.27.5 KONGKIAT Recent Development
12.28 Laxtons
12.28.1 Laxtons Corporation Information
12.28.2 Laxtons Business Overview
12.28.3 Laxtons Fancy Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Laxtons Fancy Yarn Products Offered
12.28.5 Laxtons Recent Development
13 Fancy Yarn Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Fancy Yarn Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fancy Yarn
13.4 Fancy Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Fancy Yarn Distributors List
14.3 Fancy Yarn Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Fancy Yarn Market Trends
15.2 Fancy Yarn Drivers
15.3 Fancy Yarn Market Challenges
15.4 Fancy Yarn Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
